Best Christmas tech gifts from $100 to $250

  Oculus Go
  Nintendo 2DS XL
  Moto G6
  Moto G6 Play
  Sonos One
  Google Home
  Amazon Echo Plus
  JBL Link 300
  Amazon Echo Sub
  Amazon Echo Show 2
  Google Home Hub
  JBL Link View
  Lenovo Smart Display 10
  Amazon Fire HD 10
  Kindle Paperwhite (2018)
  Apple AirPods
  Jabra Elite Active 65t
  Bose SoundSport Free Wireless
  Bose Soundsport Wireless
  BeatsX
  Hyperice Hypersphere
  Fitbit Versa
  Fitbit Charge 3
  Garmin Vivosport
  Garmin Forerunner 235
  Motiv Ring
  • dsc-0248
  GoPro Hero5 Black
  TCL S305 series Roku TV
  Apple TV 4K
  Nvidia Shield
  Amazon Fire TV Recast
  AirTV
  Tivo Bolt OTA
  Sony UBP-X700
  Vizio SB3621
  Yamaha YAS-108
  Roku Wireless Speakers
  Logitech Harmony Companion
  Logitech Harmony Elite
  Amazon Fire TV Cube
  HP Tango X
  Brother HL-L2395DW
  Brother HL-3170CDW
  Asus RT-AC86U
  Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC Wireless
  Plantronics BackBeat Go 810
  Bang & Olufsen Play H4
  Audio-Technica ATH-M50x
  Ecobee 4
  Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
  Honeywell Lyric T5
  Ring Security Kit
  Abode Starter Kit
  Amazon Cloud Cam
  Ring Stick Up Cam
  Ring Spotlight Cam
  Arlo Pro 2
  Nest Hello video doorbell
  Ring Video Doorbell Pro
  August Smart Lock, HomeKit-enabled
  August Smart Lock Pro
  Nest Protect (second generation)
  Lutron Caseta In-Wall Wireless Smart Lighting Kit
  Nanoleaf Aurora
  Nanoleaf Canvas
  Snapchat Spectacles 2

Oculus Go

You know the feeling: the Christmas gift clock is running down and you're still wracking your brain to find something special for that special someone on your list? 

We're here to help. This massive list contains the best gear we've reviewed that costs between $100 and $250. It's the tech sweet spot, with plenty of awesome gifts for just about everyone.

First up: Are you ready to give someone a glimpse of the future? The Oculus Go takes virtual reality on the road with its battery-powered glasses and included controller. No computer, phone or public shame required.

See the Oculus Go at Amazon

See the other 66 gift from $100 to $250 here

Need more? Check out our choices overall and in other price ranges:

Best Christmas gifts overall

Best gifts under $25

Best gifts under $50

Best gifts under $100

Best gifts under $500

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this and subsequent pages, too.

Nintendo 2DS XL

The Nintendo Switch is a bit too expensive for this list at $299, but at half that price the smaller, sleeker 2DS XL is a great consolation prize for on-the-go gamers who love Nintendo's library of titles. Plus, two screens are always better than one.

See it at Amazon

Moto G6

Did you expect to see an actual, honest-to-goodness phone on this list? The G6, with ample processing speed, dual rear cameras and near-stock Android Oreo is one of the best budget phones, well, ever.

See it at Amazon

Moto G6 Play

It's not quite as good as the standard G6, but it's even cheaper and has whopping battery life. If your gift recipient is always complaining about a dead phone, it makes the perfect budget choice.

See it at Amazon

Sonos One

If you want to give an Alexa fan the gift of improved sound quality, or a Sonos fan the ability to speak into thin air to ask for tunes, there can be only One.

See it at Amazon

Google Home

Google first smart speaker is still largely unchanged, but the software behind it gets upgraded all the time. Its Google Assistant works with more than 10,000 devices, the list of "Hey, Google" commands just keeps growing, and only Google promises to place calls on your behalf.

See it at Walmart

Amazon Echo Plus

The Plus-sized version of the original Echo is shorter and cloth-covered, and has improved sound quality as well as a Zigbee hub built in. The Sonos One is better overall, but maybe the smart home fan on your list really, really likes Zigbee devices.

See it at Amazon

JBL Link 300

With Google Assistant built in and excellent sound quality, the Link 300 is the smart speaker with a bit of something extra. And being a JBL, it supports Bluetooth and works with Chromecast systems too.

See it at Walmart

Amazon Echo Sub

Amazon's sub adds more bass to your Echo speakers, making it a great choice for Echo owners who complain about their little cylinder's weak sound. But if you want the most sonic improvement, buy a second Echo to form a stereo pair.

See it at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 2

Perhaps your giftee prefers smart speakers with screens. First up is Amazon's new Echo Show, which packs Alexa behind a screen and improves on the sound, and style, of the original. And yes, it can do YouTube.

See it at Amazon

Google Home Hub

With a smaller screen and no built-in camera, Google's first smart display takes a different tack from the Echo Show. Tight integration with Google Photos and other big-G services, a slick design and, most of all, a lower price could make it a more appealing gift.

See it at Walmart

JBL Link View

Your gift recipient likes Google Assistant devices with screens AND improved sound quality? JBL's answer is the Link View, which throws a screen onto the Link and pumps up the bass.

See it at Walmart

Lenovo Smart Display 10

With a big 10-inch screen, this Google Assistant display caters to the visual gift recipient in the same way that the JBL aims for the ears. It also looks pretty sweet.

See it at Walmart

Amazon Fire HD 10

Moving on to 10-inch screens powered by batteries -- and Alexa -- we have Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10. Good luck finding an iPad in this price range.

See it at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (2018)

The new fully backlit Paperwhite improves on its predecessor with a smoother finish, slimmer design and Bluetooth. But the biggest difference is full waterproofing, which should be music to the ears of book lovers who like to relax with a Kindle in the bath.

See it at Amazon

Apple AirPods

Do your gift recipients love their iPhones yet hate wires? Chances are they're lusting after these little headphones, the fully wireless earbuds that started it all.

See it at Walmart

Jabra Elite Active 65t

Wait, what? There are fully wireless headphones on sale that aren't AirPods? Quite a few good ones, in fact, and our favorites are these JBLs. They're better for active users and have better sound quality than Apple's versions.

See it at Amazon

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless

Yep, these Bose 'phones sound better than AirPods too. They're a bit bulkier than those JBLs, but still great for both sedentary and active use thanks to Bose's innovative eartips.

See it at Amazon

Bose Soundsport Wireless

Cheaper than the "Free" versions in the last slide, these Boses aren't completely wireless. Instead there's a cord that runs between the two earpieces, behind your neck -- but the connection between the 'phones and your phone doesn't require a wire. It's tough to find a better headphone for the exercise nut on your list. 

See it at Amazon

BeatsX

A similar style to those Boses for a bit less dough, the BeatsX have the advantage -- perhaps important to your gift recipient -- of that big "B" brand. They're also sweet headphones overall.

See it at Amazon

Hyperice Hypersphere ($149)

What's a vibrating massage ball? Exactly what it sounds like.

Five inches in diameter, the Hyperice Hypersphere is a supercharged ball that vibrates at high speeds -- there are three settings -- and is designed to release tension in your muscles. For those who use a ball or foam roller during stretching sessions, the Hypersphere (and other Hyperice products) add a high-tech element to trigger-point therapy.  

See it at Hyperice.

Fitbit Versa

Speaking of activity, and fitness, there's Fitbit. Maybe someone on your list wants a smartwatch, but you don't want to spring for an Apple Watch. The Versa is our pick for an affordable alternative.

See it at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 3

Even less expensive, and more fitness tracker than smart watch, the Charge 3 has a smaller screen and lacks the Versa's app store, but it could be plenty. Battery life and sleep tracking are also better than on the Apple Watch.

See it at Amazon

Garmin Vivosport

One of Fitbit's main competitors is Garmin, and as you'd expect  Garmin's Vivosport activity band is pretty good at GPS. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, with good battery life.

See it at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 235

For the serious runner on your list, it's tough to beat the Forerunner 235 in this price range. It has the heart rate monitor and GPS run tracking of the others, in a big color screen that's easy to see while you work out.

See it at Amazon

Motiv Ring

Does the fitness person on your list hate watches and fitness bands? Maybe you should put a Ring on them. The Motiv only works with iPhones, and it's more limited than a traditional watch or fitness band, but it works surprisingly well.

See it at Amazon

Coros Linx Cycling Helmet

So what about the serious biker on your list? There's a cap for that. The Coros Linx is less about fitness tracking and more about making it easier and safer to listen to music while you ride. Headphones shut out noise, but the Linx lets you listen to the tunes while keeping an ear out for danger.

See it at Amazon

GoPro Hero5 Black

All that exercise and activity might make your gift recipients healthy, but does it really mean anything if they can't film all that fun stuff and share it with friends? Our favorite GoPro includes a removable battery and 4K resolution, for overall video quality that's among the best we've seen in an action cam.

See it at Amazon

TCL S305 series Roku TV

No, you can't get many decent 4K TVs for under $250 (yet), but at the small screen sizes necessitated by this price range, you won't see the difference of that extra resolution anyway. The non-4K S305 includes the best-in-class Roku Smart TV operating system to please that binge-happy TV addict on your list.

See it at Amazon

Apple TV 4K

If your giftees already have a 4K TV, however, the Apple TV 4K can help them take their streaming game to the next level. With support for the highest-quality audio and video formats along with Apple's trademark slick interface, it's the best conduit yet for all those iTunes movies and TV shows.

See it at Walmart

Nvidia Shield

What's that you say? Your streaming, gaming geek wouldn't be caught dead owning an Apple product? For them there's the Shield, a dyed-in-the-wool superstreamer powered by Google's Android TV.

See it at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Recast

So maybe your geeky TV fans are way beyond the Shield, to the point where they've already cut the cord and use an antenna to watch a lot of live TV. The Recast could be the perfect cord-cutter gift. It's an antenna DVR that can stream live and recorded TV all around the house and even on phones, on the go (antenna not included).

See it at Amazon

AirTV

Cheaper than Amazon's antenna DVR because it doesn't include a hard drive, the AirTV can still record if you have your own hard drive hanging out somewhere. It uses the Sling TV app but your cord-cutting gift recipient doesn't need to be a Sling subscriber.

See it at Amazon

Tivo Bolt OTA

Yes, you can get a Tivo DVR for less $250, and this OTA -- designed for over-the-air TV that cord cutters love -- is it. Sure there's that monthly fee (or a single lifetime charge) but you'll be giving the gift of TiVo's awesome interface and a box that can stream apps like Netflix, Amazon and everything else too. It can't connect to multiple TVs like the Recast and AirTV, but as a traditional antenna DVR it's way beyond the Stream+.

See it at Amazon

Sony UBP-X700

You think Tivo is old-school, how about an actual Blu-ray player? OK, fine, this one plays 4K Blu-rays with HDR and peak audio quality, but if the 4K TV-owning film buff on your list doesn't have one yet, the X700 is a great choice.

See it at Amazon

Vizio SB3621

It's safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this Vizio. Honest-to-goodness good sound quality, complete with a wireless subwoofer, will have your recipients thanking you every time they blast a movie. Your wallet will thank you for the price.

See it at Walmart

Yamaha YAS-108

Want the sonic improvement of a sound bar but don't want a subwoofer? This Yahama is our budget pick for its HDMI connectivity and support for 4K HDR video and DTS Virtual:X. 

See it at Walmart

Roku Wireless Speakers

These alternatives to a sound bar aren't for everyone. In fact they're not for ANYONE who doesn't own a Roku TV. But if your gift recipient does own a Roku TV, and uses it to listen to music in addition to normal TV and movies, this set of speakers makes a lot of sense.

See it at Roku

Logitech Harmony Companion

For the dude or dudette with a bunch of audio-video gear, nothing beats a universal remote. And despite some innovations in this space recently, like the $99 Caavo Control Center or the Amazon Fire TV Cube (see a couple of slides from now), the basic Harmony clicker is still a great choice for most AV systems. 

See it at Amazon

Logitech Harmony Elite

The best Harmony is the Elite thanks to its screen and improved ergonomics, and after a couple of years on the market it's finally cheap enough to make this list. It's probably overkill for most people, but if someone on your list is looking for a truly awesome remote, this is it.

See it at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube

A wacky mashup of universal remote, Fire TV streamer and Alexa speaker, the Fire TV Cube does a lot of things right. If your gift recipient likes talking into thin air rather than pressing buttons, it could bring more, er, Harmony to his or her living room.

See it at Amazon

HP Tango X

Let's switch gears a bit and talk about... printers. No, wait, hear me out. Buying one is a necessary evil for some people, but not all of them look like Kinko's refugees. The Tango X is a printer that could blend into a modernist decor and is designed to print from phones as well as PCs. 

See it at ebay

Brother HL-L2395DW

Then again, maybe your gift recipient just wants a basic, affordable laser printer/scanner that gets the job done. They'll thank you for this Brother, and you'll appreciate not having to play tech support all the time.

See it at Walmart

Brother HL-3170CDW

It's very similar to the last Brother, but lacks a scanner and adds color. 'Nuff said.

See it at Amazon

Asus RT-AC86U

And maybe you're sick of troubleshooting your gift recipient's Wi-Fi connection too. The solution could be a new, really good router, and our current favorite is this Asus. 

See it at Amazon

Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC Wireless

A storied name among headphone 'heads, Sennheiser's full-size wireless headphones exude "street audiophile" yet still manage to clip the wires. If you just can't hack the sticker price of Bose, these are an excellent noise-canceling alternative.

See it at Walmart

Plantronics BackBeat Go 810

The Bose QuetComfort 35's are the best-known noise-cancelling headphones, but they cost $350. For more than $200 less, these Plantronics are another great antidote.

See it at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen Play H4

If you want to convince your gift recipient that you spent MORE than $250 on a pair of headphones, these B&O's are as convincing as it gets. They trade noise-cancelation for swankiness, yet still sound sweet and fit comfortably.

See it at Amazon

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

Yes, Virginia, they still make headphones with wires, and if your gift recipients are serious audio quality snobs, they'll insist on a physical connection between the source and the 'phones. CNET's resident snob, Audiophiliac Steve Guttenberg, considers the ATH-M50X one of his reference models in this price range. 

See it at Walmart

Another, if you're asking, is the new Monoprice M650.

Ecobee 4

Old-school in-home headphones are cool and all, but maybe you'd like to give something a bit more modern, something that can keep your recipient warm this winter yet still save on those heating bills. The Ecobee 4 is our favorite smart thermostat, beating out the Nest, and includes a built-in Alexa speaker.

See it at Amazon

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

OK, not everyone wants Alexa in everything. Google-owned Nest wrote the book on stylish smart thermostats, and the latest version adds a temperature sensor to its winning mix. And yes, it too works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

See it at Amazon

Honeywell Lyric T5

This alternative to Ecobee and Nest might not have the same awesome-gift appeal, but Honeywell's Lyric T5 costs a lot less and still delivers all the smart features you expect, including geofencing and Alexa and Siri integration.

See it at Amazon

Ring Security Kit

Maybe the gift recipient on your list is looking for a bit more security. Here's our favorite all-in-one kit in this price range. It's affordable and simple to use, and really, what more do you want in a security system?

See it at Amazon

Abode Starter Kit

With more features than the Ring for a higher price, maybe Abode's Starter Kit demonstrates what more you can actually want. The system can easily expand to add more modules and cameras, including third-party Zigbee and Z-wave devices, and unlike Ring it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

See it at Abode

Amazon Cloud Cam

Maybe your gift recipient wants to monitor stuff inside the home. With free cloud storage and an affordable price, Amazon's cam leaps to the front of our recommendations.

See it at Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam

A great companion to the Ring security system, the Stick Up Cam is designed to go both indoors and out, and the battery and wired versions cost the same.

See it at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam

Keeping an eye out for Santa? Combining an outdoor security cam and spotlight, this camera is sure to satisfy the security nut on your list.

See it at Amazon

Arlo Pro 2

So maybe that security nut has Panopticon ambitions but doesn't have a power wire handy. Enter the Arlo Pro 2, designed to observe anything in your friend's yard or elsewhere, anytime. Santa, you've been warned.

See it at Amazon

Nest Hello video doorbell

Here's one gift you might consider letting them upwrap before the holidays, if only to keep track of all those other gifts (Amazon packages) arriving on their doorstep this season. 

See it at Walmart

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

A bit cheaper and more space-saving than the Nest Hello, Ring's own doorbell-with-a-camera is designed to better blend in to your front step decor.

See it at Amazon

August Smart Lock, HomeKit-enabled

Another bit of security for your recipient's smart home, this version of the August lock is our favorite overall because it works with Apple's HomeKit system. But if you want additional systems to work with it, get the Pro.

See it at Amazon

August Smart Lock Pro

The Pro is actually a bundle that includes an accessory that connects the lock to other smart home systems, including Amazon Alexa, the Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Nest. It's expensive, but could be the perfect gift for that security-obsessed person on your list.

See it at Amazon

Nest Protect (second generation)

Yes, it's a $100+ smoke and carbon monoxide detector. But maybe that person on your list already has a Nest system and is looking for the next Nest thing to add. 

See it at Amazon

Lutron Caseta In-Wall Wireless Smart Lighting Kit

Smart bulbs are a dime a dozen, and cheaper than the scope of this list, but if your giftee wants to do smart lighting right, he or she needs smart wall switches. This Lutron is the best way to get them started.

See it at Amazon

Nanoleaf Aurora

So your gift recipient's smart lighting tastes run toward the less... conventional. These crazy panels can be configured into different shapes and programmed six ways from Sunday, and yes, they even work with Alexa and Siri.

See it at Amazon

Nanoleaf Canvas

So you love the idea of giving a gift of a bunch of color-changing, voice-controlled light panels, but for some reason your gift recipient TOTALLY HATES TRIANGLES. The brand-new Canvas is the answer. Because it's squares instead.

See it at Nanoleaf

Snapchat Spectacles 2

If you've made it this far and still haven't seen a good tech gift between $100 and $250, I don't know what to tell you. Maybe you should just get them a pair of Snapchat sunglasses and call it a day.

See it at Amazon

$130.00 at Amazon Read Full Review
