All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021

Foldable phones might have some competition to be the hottest thing in mobile right now. LG kicked off CES 2021 on Monday by introducing a rollable smartphone -- really. The company is expected to release the device later this year.
TCL is teasing its own rollable phone tech at CES 2021. On Monday, the tech company released a new video of its 6.7-inch phone that can expand into a 7.8-inch tablet with "a simple tap of the finger."
This ultraviolet light could kill the coronavirus in cars
GHSP introduced a new Grenlite ultraviolet light treatment system that kills germs at CES 2021. The tech is already used in emergency rooms and commercial vehicles, but the company is working on integrating it into personal vehicles, too.
Samsung's back with The Frame TV
Samsung's TV for design-conscious shoppers, The Frame, is back and thinner than ever at just 24.9mm thick -- about the depth of a typical picture frame. There are new sizes too, from 32 inches all the way up to 75 inches. The 32-inch and the 43-inch TVs can also be displayed in vertical portrait mode.
Panasonic wireless phone charger
This isn't just a wireless charger, according to Panasonic. This wireless charger has moving coils designed to fit your phone better and charge it faster.
The ColdSnap countertop ice cream maker works like a Keurig machine. It makes single-serve pod dispensed ice cream, as well as frozen margaritas, mango passionfruit smoothies and chocolate ice cream. Yum!
Remember Rosie from the Jetsons cartoon? Samsung is releasing three new robots to help clean up your house, be your personal assistant, vacuum and also act as a security camera.
OWC's Thunderbolt 4 dock
Never fight over a charging port again. OWC's Thunderbolt 4 dock has three open ports that can be used for Thunderbolt or USB-C devices. It's also compatible with other USB peripherals, a network cable, audio devices and SD Cards.
Omron Vitalsight
The health features in the newer smartwatches are a big draw for many -- myself included. Omron Vitalsight is building on those with its new blood pressure cuff. The device even saves you a step by uploading results to your doctor automatically.
Aesthetic refrigerators
Have you ever thought, "wow, I wish my fridge was cuter"? I hadn't either until Samsung unveiled its line of Bespoke refrigerators at CES 2021. Each fridge is customizable with four doors, your choice of finish and color -- yes, even pink and sky blue.
Otterbox gaming accessories
Otterbox used to just be about protecting your phone, but the company is making the leap to gaming accessories this year. The Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip, Gaming Carry Case, Easy Grip Controller Shell, Easy Grip Gaming Case and Gaming Glass Privacy Guard go on preorder Jan. 25.
We've seen smart glasses in movies for ages, but they're finally becoming a reality. The new Vuzix MicroLED smart glasses have a projector the size of a pencil eraser built right into the eyeglass frame.
Disinfecting robots
The coronavirus pandemic has made germaphobes of all of us. To help as the world reopens, robots are stepping up -- particularly Ubtech's Adibot. The bot is made specifically to disinfect rooms for small businesses and schools with UVC light.
Discuss: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021
