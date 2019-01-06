All the cool new gadgets at CES 2019

This clever device lets you trim your tooth-brushing time to 10 seconds. You add toothpaste, position the Y-Brush in your mouth and turn the motor on. As the brushes vibrate, you make a chewing motion for 5 seconds after which you remove it, flip the Y-Brush and repeat. And unlike the usual quirky devices we see at the show, this one's actually slated to ship soon -- in April -- and you can preorder it for $125 (which converts roughly to £100 and AU$175) now.
It's on the pricey side at $5,000, but the 65-inch Nvidia BFGDs bring gaming-quality performance -- 144Hz refresh and G-Sync in addition to HDR -- to the big screen. HP was the first to announce its model (others should be coming as well), and is planning to ship in February.
There are probably a lot more home 5G routers on the horizon -- D-Link isn't shipping its model until the latter half of the year -- but if you live in an area underserved by current broadband, you're probably scoping these out now.
A watched pot never boils -- so don't bother. The Duo heats water to a specified temperature as you pour. No watching, no waiting, no bother! In theory. We're still waiting for the company's last no-wait-heating product to ship, the Heatworks Tetra Countertop Dishwasher announced at CES 2018, and this one has neither a price nor a release date yet.
Samsung revamped the monitor arm for the 21st century. Its 27- and 32-inch Space Monitors clamp to the back of the workspace and sit flush against the wall when not in use; you just pull them down to any level when you need them. The Space Monitors (SR75) will ship in March for $400 (27-inch) and $500 (32-inch).
Birders take note: NexOptic adds zooming zip to binoculars with dual lenses to make it easier to find and focus on distant subjects. They'll also offer wireless connectivity to your phone, GPS, 4K video, 12-megapixel photos and audio, plus there's an optional SD card slot option. We don't know when we'll see them or how much they'll cost, though.
Matrix Industries' latest fitness watch looks like the closest anyone's ever come to making the no-charging-necessary dream a reality: It runs completely off solar power and body-generated heat. And it doesn't look too bad, either. All the essentials are here, including heart rate, step counting, an always-on reflective color screen, 200 meter water resistance, notifications and GPS. You can preorder it now on Indiegogo for $200 (about £160 or AU$280) and will cost $499 when it's available later this year.
You'd think a kitchen-friendly smart display would be built to withstand kitchen messes -- no klutzes here, nope! -- but it turns out that water resistance is a novelty. KitchenAid comes to the rescue of messy cooks with its splash-resistant entrant into the relatively crowded category. It also offers Yummly recipe recommendations. It's slated to ship in the latter half of the year, with pricing somewhere between $200 and $300.