What to expect at E3 2019 and how to watch every press conference live

The world's largest annual video game industry trade show, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), is almost here. And this year promises to bring another week of highly anticipated new game announcements from Microsoft, Nintendo, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Square Enix.

This year's show, with press conferences starting on June 8, comes at an unusual time for the industry. Game makers have signaled this will be a lull year, a time just before new consoles from Microsoft and Sony are expected to be released.

But that doesn't mean there's guaranteed disappointment. Some of the games that will be announced during the show have spent years in development, creating visual spectacles in an effort to be the last must-have games before new consoles are released. Among the big-name titles expected this year include Microsoft's epic Halo Infinite, EA's adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Bethesda's shooting game Doom Eternal, CD Projekt Red's sci-fi epic Cyberpunk 2077, Nintendo's Pokemon Sword and Shield and Ubisoft's seafaring game Skull and Bones.

One of the most highly anticipated games, however, is a new take on one that many people have already played. The mention of that game in 2015, Square's Final Fantasy VII Remake, was enough to make the crowd at Sony's press conference hysterical. Some people were brought to tears. You may scoff, but the game is frequently near the top of all-time-best lists, despite having been released in 1997.

Here's what to expect, how to attend and where to keep up with the biggest press events.

The big press conferences

Many of the biggest announcements happen before the show even opens, during a weekend of press conferences from the industry's biggest names. All except Sony, which this year said it won't be holding a press conference during the show, nor will it have a booth.

The rest, however, will still be planning big announcements just before the show.

Saturday, June 8

Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (Noon ET)



Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET)

When and where is E3?



The show happens from June 11 to 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA. The general pass for people in the games industry is free. A three-day pass for members of the public is $250. A business pass with access to VIP services and panel discussions is $995.

Show floor hours are below, and note that Gamer Pass buyers have different hours than industry attendees. More details are available at E3Expo.com.

