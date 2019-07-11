The best Prime Day deals under $25

Prime Day starts Monday, July 15, but plenty of deals are available right now. Below I've rounded up some top picks in the under-$25 category -- familiar items like the 3rd-gen Echo Dot ($24.99), but also some unexpected, even surprising deals, including ones from stores other than Amazon. (Look no further than the $15 Anker portable speaker.) Before you dive in, make sure to get acquainted with our eight ways to score the best deals during Prime Day 2019.

First, the familiar: Here's a smattering of early Prime Day deals that rolled out earlier this week and are available immediately:

Now let's take a look at some super-cheap Prime Day deals you might not know about. This post will be updated often, so be sure to bookmark it and check back daily!

Anker Guaranteed to sell out quickly, this deal feels a little too good to be true. The Soundcore Select is your basic black Bluetooth brick (the blue one is indeed sold out already), but water-resistant and with a fairly incredible 24-hour battery. It even supports NFC pairing. Take note that unless it's available for in-store pickup, shipping will cost extra unless you spend at least $35.

Rarely on sale and a top-rated choice for two-factor authentication, the Yubico key plugs into your laptop's USB port or uses your phone's NFC.

There are zillions of travel pillows out there. This one looks especially cushy, and it rolls up for easier transport (and comes with a drawstring carrying case). It also has a washable cover and magnetic buckle. Use promo code SEFNAYFV to get the discounted price.

