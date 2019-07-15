Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals

CNET también está disponible en español.

Free groceries and other amazing Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full swing: The event officially started at midnight on July 15, with new deals starting every few minutes. Tens of thousands of deals are expected, but these deals we've listed here are some of the best.

For starters: If you haven't tried Prime Pantry yet, Amazon's home for grocery essentials, Prime Day 2019 is the perfect time: You'll save $10 off orders of $40 or more through July 16.

Get a free lunch at Whole Foods

If you're going to be shopping on Amazon during Prime Day, do yourself a favor and head to your closest Whole Foods first. If you're a Prime member and spend at least $10 at Whole Foods now through July 16, you'll get a $10 credit to spend on Amazon.com during Prime Day.

It's like eating lunch for free!

Check out these unlocked Samsung Galaxy phones

If you're in need of a new Android smartphone, we love the Samsung Galaxy 10. And you'll love it too, especially if you buy a factory-unlocked model at 33 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day -- $599.99. The deal is expected to last through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

Keep your home clean with a discounted Roomba

The iRobot Roomba 690 will patrol your home for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, plus it works with Alexa. It's expected to be on sale for 39 percent off -- $229.99 -- now through July 16 at 11:59PM Pacific.

Save 40 percent on Apple Watch Series 3

If you're looking to take your wrist game to the next level, know that Apple Watches are expected to be on sale for 40 percent off -- $229 -- this Prime Day, now through July 16 at 11:59PM.

This awesome 65" Sony 4K TV is way discounted

If you're searching for a new television this Prime Day, this deal is a hot one: It's expected that you can pick up a Sony XBR-65X850F 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with smart remote and Android TV built in for $849 (more than 30 percent off), now through July 16 at 11:59PM Pacific. (See the "Deal of the Day" button on the right to see the reduced price.) As of this morning, this deal was going fast. 

Own 'The Office' on Bluray

The Office may be leaving Netflix, but you can enjoy the show for as long as you want with this DVD box set. It's expected to be available now through 1:30 PM Pacific on July 15 for only $34.99 -- 56 percent off.

This Ring camera doorbell bundle

The Ring is one of our favorite video doorbells available. This Prime Day, you can get one bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker at a 43 percent discount ($169) through at least July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

This is a badass 15.6" gaming laptop from Razer

The Razer Blade 15 features an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics and 128GB SSD storage, all while weighing just 4.5 pounds. It's expected to be available at 31 percent off ($1,099) starting now through July 16 at 11:59PM Pacific.

Get a great deal on a Pixel 3 XL phone

Don't want a Samsung Galaxy? Check out the competing Google Pixel 3 XL, with a 6.3-inch screen and 64 GB of storage. It's expected to be available for 21 percent off ($714.03) from now until July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

This best-of collection of Bark Box toys

Bark Box is easily the most popular pet subscription box out there, but it can be a bit pricey for some. Not so on Prime Day, however: It's expected you can get a one-time delivery of a curated collection of the most popular Bark Box toys and treats for a discount ($36).

This great gaming headset on the cheap

The HyperX Cloud II gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound and memory foam earpads is a great deal even at full price. But it's an even better buy this Prime Day, when it's expected to be on 30 percent discount ($69.99) now through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

One of the best-selling Prime Day deals of all time

Amazon Prime Day helped put the Instant Pot 9-in-1 pressure cooker on the map. This year, it's expected that you can pick up the 6-quart model at a 57 percent discount ($55.99) now through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

This smart TV device that makes your whole house smart

The hands-free Fire TV Cube streams 4K Ultra HD content to your favorite TV and doubles as an smart-home speaker with Alexa built in. It's expected to be available at 42 percent off ($69.99) now through July 16 at 11:59PM Pacific.

Get a great deal on this popular smart home lock

The August Smart Lock Pro automatically unlocks your door with a touch of your phone -- or it can be set up to open automatically whenever you're nearby. It's expected to be available for 37 percent off ($175) this Prime Day, now through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

Secure your home with a Arlo Pro wireless system

This Arlo Pro 5-camera system includes wall mounting and screws, rechargeable batteries and a base station with built-in siren. It's expected to be available at a 38 percent discount ($509.07) now through July 16 at 11:59PM Pacific.

Get this beautiful love story between Eddie Brock and an alien loser

There are some great movie deals available this Prime Day, including an expected 67 percent discount ($12.99) on the Bluray version of Venom now through July 15 at 1:30PM Pacific.

Get big discounts on last year's iPad Pro

If you don't need the latest and greatest Apple tablet, check this out: Last year's iPad Pro is expected to be available at 32 percent off ($629) now through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

Get a fresh new pair of Ray-Bans on the cheap

Ray-Bans were the cool sunglasses of your dad's generation, and they're the cool sunglasses of your generation too. Starting on July 15, it's expected you can get select Ray-Bans for up to 40 percent off, with different styles going on sale at different times.

This HP Chromebook with 180-degree rotation

This HP Chromebook features a 14-inch display (1920x1080), a 2.2 GHz AMD A4 Dual-core and 32 GB of flash memory storage. It's expected to be available at a 40 percent discount ($179.99) now through July 16 at 11:59PM Pacific.

Get a new Razer gaming mouse for half price

This high-precision Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse features 7 programmable buttons, custom RGB lighting and mechanical switches. This Prime Day, it's expected to be available for 50 percent off ($34.99), now through July 16 at 11:59PM Pacific.

Get a Facebook Portal for less than half price

It's pretty cool how this Alexa-enabled camera from Facebook follows you around a room while you're using it. It's expected to be available for 60 percent off ($79) now through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

SOLD OUT: Huge savings on a Fire TV Stick

This handy little gadget turns your dumb TV into a smart TV. And this Prime Day, it's expected to be available for 63 percent off through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific. As of Monday morning, this was already sold out.

Check out this crazy-cheap smart-home starter kit

This smart-home bundle includes a third-generation Echo Dot and an Amazon Smart Plug -- everything you need to get started with voice-activated smart home goodness. It's expected to be available for 64 percent off ($26.99) now through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific.

Look at this crazy, 32-percent-off, 400GB microSD card

Looking for some serious storage at a serious deal? The SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC memory card with adapter is expected to be available for 32 percent off ($44.99) now through July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific. (Follow the link on the right of the Amazon page to see the deal.)

And then there's this updated version of Battleship that's 30 percent off

Yeah, you read that right: Hasbro's Battleship (with planes!) is expected to be available from now until July 16 at 11:59 PM Pacific at a 30 percent discount ($10.49).

