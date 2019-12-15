The best holiday deals you can get right now: Nintendo Switch, iPad, Bose headphones, a 4K UHD TV and more

Deal Savings Price















I hope you're not suffering from deal exhaustion, because with less than 10 days before the holidays officially arrive, the deals just keep coming and coming. And coming. We've seen some great prices on an Xbox bundle that includes Jedi Fallen Order, Modern Warfare and a spare controller for $349. And there are plenty more deals where those came from.

We're keeping track of all the great deals going on right now and putting them here. So bookmark this page and check back often. Here's the best you can get right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET Anker's Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones are the exception to the general rule that there aren't any decent ANC headphones under $100. At this price point, they're clearly something of a performance compromise, but they're effective and comfortable, and now you can save 33%. See more deals on headphones from Sony, Anker, Beats, Bose and more.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Get the V2 version of the Switch at "full" price, but after adding the Switch to your shopping cart, you'll also get a $30 credit. Read our Nintendo Switch review. See more deals on the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and accessories.

Microsoft We now have the scoop on next year's Xbox console, which Microsoft is calling the Xbox Series X. Our take? That's a year away -- so you need to be able to play Fallen Order and Modern Warfare in the meantime. What a coincidence -- this bundle includes both games, plus an extra controller. Read our Xbox One X review. See more Xbox deals and bundles.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundLink Micro is one of our favorite pocket Bluetooth speakers, and right now you can get it for 30% off. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review. See more deals on Bose headphones and audio gear.

Bose The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are arguably the gold standard in active noise-canceling headphones. They're effective, comfortable and -- especially now that they're on their standard holiday sale pricing -- pretty affordable. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review. See more deals on Bose headphones and audio gear.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love this year's iPad. It has the latest A10 processor, Pencil support and a smart connector for a smart keyboard (sold separately). It's also slightly bigger screen than its 9.7-inch predecessor, and it's currently $80 off at Best Buy. Read our iPad (2019) review. See more deals on other iPad models.

It's just a "dumb" TV -- you'll need to add a streaming player like a Roku device to turn it into a smart TV -- but the price is hard to beat. Get a 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV from Sceptre for just $220.

Sarah Tew/CNET How many smartwatches can claim a battery that lasts for the better part of a week? Certainly not the Apple Watch. But the Versa 2 is a powerful fitness tracker/smartwatch combo that has earned nothing less than a CNET Editors' Choice, and is now $70 off its usual $200 price tag. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review. If you really like the idea of the Versa 2 but want to save a few dollars, you're in luck. The slightly older Fitbit Versa Lite is available for $100, down from its usual $160. (Our take? The Versa 2 is probably worth the extra $30.)

Chris Monroe/CNET Here's what's crazy: It's not even released yet, but Amazon is already heavily discounting the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super-popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $60). The only downside? You'll have to put an IOU in the box, because it won't ship until after Christmas. Read our Echo Show 8 preview.

Ganker In a world of all-too-similar toys, games and electronics, the Ganker Ex is unique. It's a battle robot you operate from a set of waist-mounted controls that make you feel like you've climbed into a mech suit. Paired with another Ganker Ex, you can do combat that registers damage via lighting and vibration effects, and track scores with the mobile app. You can get a Ganker Ex for $400 when you use promo code GANKEREX at checkout.

