The best iPad deals for 2019: The iPad Air now on sale for $400

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

This week Best Buy introduced a $100 discount on this year's iPad Air, bringing it to the lowest price we've ever seen, $400. Many retailers have been selling it for $469 during the past few months -- a price that was $30 lower than the one you'd find at the Apple Store -- but the additional $70 markdown makes the iPad Air a much more palatable option.

That noted, this year's 10.2-inch model is the best choice for most people -- especially when it's on sale. And it's on sale today. It has an A10 processor, Pencil support and a smart connector for a smart keyboard (sold separately), and a slightly bigger screen than its 9.7-inch predecessor.

Best Buy and Target currently have the best price on the 10.2-inch iPad, $250. It's not quite as low as the the $230 Cyber Monday deal -- but it's pretty darn good, and likely to be the lowest price we'll see until next year.

Otherwise, Best Buy is still offering a $150 discount on every version of the 11-inch model. B&H has the best price on the 12.9-inch model at $899, though we've seen it regularly on sale for closer to $850, and it might be worth waiting until the price drops to buy.

The discounts on the newer iPad Mini remain negligible. We'd recommend waiting for the next round of deals to come through before buying it. And the discontinued 9.7-inch iPad seems to have now disappeared almost entirely.

Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here. Using LTE on a tablet is cool but, for most people, not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $250 $230 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $330 $329 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $400 $400 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $650 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1,149 $1,149 $950

Sarah Tew/CNET Straight up: Best Buy has the best price we've ever seen for this model. Read more about the iPad Air.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read our iPad Mini review.

Apple The best price on the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro has returned to $650. To see the sale price, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program -- but it's free (for the basic tier). Plus, the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET B&H Photo has the best price for the 64GB model, $899. Read our iPad Pro review.

Now playing: Watch this: First look at Apple's 10.2-inch iPad

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.