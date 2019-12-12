The best Xbox deals right now: Get the Xbox One S plus three games for $160 at Walmart

Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Retailers are battling to offer the best deals on Microsoft's Xbox One consoles in 2019. As we close in on the holidays, we're starting to see Black Friday prices pop back up on both the Xbox One X and Xbox One S -- especially when you buy them bundled together with a game or accessory.

At the moment, Walmart has the best prices on both the disc-based version of the console and this season's prevalent All Digital Edition bundle, which includes download codes for Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale and Minecraft. And if you're looking for an extra controller, Target is offering a nice $15 discount on the wireless version.

Finally, a reminder: Yes, a totally new Xbox -- currently nicknamed Project Scarlett -- is coming late next year. It should play any existing Xbox One game, but if you'd prefer a more direct upgrade path, check out the Xbox All Access program. It's basically the iPhone Upgrade Program, but for the Xbox -- pay a monthly fee for the current Xbox One, then swap it in for the successor once it arrives.

We've collected all of the best Xbox deals below.

This bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One X console and controller, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and an additional wired controller -- all for the same $349 price that would've only gotten you the Star Wars game during Black Friday week.

Antonline (via Walmart) is bundling the Xbox One S with the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $212. That's a mere $12 more than its Black Friday low. If you're a Star Wars fan, this is the bundle to get -- Fallen Order got enthusiastic reviews, and the deluxe edition adds bonus skins for the BD-1 and Stinger Mantis as well as a digital art book and 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage from the making of the game. Oh, and the bundle also includes a free month of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One S review.