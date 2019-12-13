CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Nintendo Switch deals for 2019: Switch Lite for $180, Switch v2 plus $30 in credits

We've found the lowest prices on all your Switch options.

We've rounded up all the bundles and special deals we could find for the Switch and Switch Lite.

The Nintendo Switch will be a popular gift this holiday season, and retailers are vigorously competing to offer the best deal. Right now, Woot has the lowest price on the Switch Lite: $180 for Amazon Prime members -- for a limited time and while supplies last (and you'll need to be logged in to your Prime account see the special sale price). That's $20 off the usual price. 

Otherwise, the best price is at B&H Photo, which continues to sell the new Switch Lite for $194 -- about $5 less than Best Buy, Amazon and everyone else. 

Now, the Lite is new and cool -- but what if you want a full-blown Switch that can connect to your TV? Best Buy and Amazon are both offering a $30 credit (for use with a future purchase) with every Switch. 

And then there's Walmart's bundle featuring the Nintendo Switch with a Mario Red Joy-Con, a $20 Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case

Note that all of these deals feature the upgraded Switch, sometimes referred to as the V2, that has extended the console's battery life by about 50% -- to give you up to nine hours of play time in battery mode, depending on the game. 

Nintendo Switch with $30 credit

You save $30
Get the V2 version of the Switch at "full" price, but add the code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout, and Amazon will email you a $30 credit for a future purchase.

$30 credit is also available at Best Buy: Just add the Switch to your shopping cart, and it will display the $30 credit.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 eShop credit and case: $299

Walmart's post-Cyber Monday deal lives on! This Switch bundle includes a Mario Red Joy-Con plus $20 of Nintendo eShop credit and a carrying case. The eShop credit can be applied to anything across the range of games and products available on the Nintendo online store. So far the Mario Red Joy-Cons have only been available as part of a previous Mario Odyssey bundle.

Nintendo Switch bundle with two free controllers: $299

You save $40

Walmart's bundle includes the Switch Console and your choice of two of the following three accessories options: a wireless controller, a wired controller or a travel carrying case.

Nintendo Switch Lite with Crash Team Racing: $220

You save $20
This special bundle comes with the Switch Lite and Crash Team Racing, which usually costs closer to $40 on its own.

Switch Pro controller: $55

You save $15
The Switch Pro Controller is infrequently on sale but Amazon is currently selling it for $55 -- a $15 discount off the list price.

Nintendo Joy-Con: $67

You save $12

It's rare to see Joy-Cons discounted at Amazon, but right now you can get them for $10 less than usual. At the moment, the best price is on the neon red and blue version. 

Other Switch game deals available now:

Originally published earlier, updated to verify that discounts are still available. 

