We've already sneaked a peek at early Black Friday deals from Amazon, Dell, Costco and Walmart, so it was only a matter of time before Target released its Black Friday ad. There are some rock-solid deals in there, but the more immediate news is the Black Friday Preview Sale happening this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9. The store has quadrupled the number of deals that will be available during this sale, according to a Target press release. So, what's worth your time, both this weekend and at the end of the month? I've dug into the ad to bring you my top Target picks.

We don't yet have much intel regarding the Preview Sale, but here are a few items we know for sure will be available:

We'll add more Preview Sale deals as we uncover them. If nothing else, check back this Friday for a more complete list.

In the meantime, these are a few of the best deals we've spotted in Target's Black Friday ad. Be sure to check the ad yourself to determine exactly which days these items will be available, and whether they'll be available online or just in-store.

Yes! The previous-generation iPad 9.7 hung around at this price for a good chunk of 2019 -- until the newer 10.2 model came along at $329. Although the 128GB model has routinely been on sale for $299, this is the first dip we've seen yet for the 32GB version. That's not a ton of storage, but for many users it's enough. Read the iPad 10.2 review.

Just want to say, I called it: I advised against buying the newly discounted Apple Watch Series 3 for $199.99 because I expected exactly this kind of Black Friday deal. At this price, there's no reason to buy any other smartwatch, at least if you're an iPhone owner. Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Amazon proper has already discounted the Echo Show 5 smart speaker to $59.99, and may yet match Target's all-time low once Black Friday gets closer. For now, however, this is the lowest price we know of. Read the Echo Show 5 review.

