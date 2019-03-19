iPad Air 2019 vs. iPad Pro 2018 vs. iPad 2018 vs. iPad Pro 2017: How the specs match up

Apple/Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

Getting out ahead of whatever surprises it has planned for its event on March 25, Apple announced two new iPads on Monday.

Along with a new Pencil-enabled iPad Mini, there's a 10.5-inch iPad Air that, for the most part, is the now discontinued older 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017. Starting at $499 (£479, AU$779), the new iPad Air is built around a 10.5-inch Retina display like the 2017 Pro, but has an updated A12 Bionic processor like the one powering the iPhone XS.

In addition to the processor change, the Air has a few other changes from the 2017 iPad Pro, such as a lower-resolution 8-megapixel rear camera that records video in 1080p, instead of 4K; and two speakers, instead of the Pro's four. The Air supports the first-gen Apple Pencil as well as a Smart Keyboard for the Air that looks like the one sold for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro -- not the newer Smart Keyboard Folio for the 2018 iPad Pro models.

The 2019 iPad Air fits in between the regular iPad announced this time last year and the 11-inch iPad Pro that appeared toward the end of 2018. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

iPad 2018 vs. iPad Air 2019 vs. iPad Pro 2018 vs. iPad Pro 2017 specs

iPad 2018 (9.7) iPad Air 2019 (10.5) iPad Pro 2018 (11) iPad Pro 2017 (10.5) Availability See it at Amazon See it at Apple See it at Amazon See it at Amazon Display resolution 2,048x1,536-pixel resolution 2,224x1,668-pixel resolution 2,388x1,668-pixel resolution 2,224 x 1,668-pixel resolution Pixel density (ppi) 264 ppi 264 ppi 264 ppi 264ppi Rear camera 8-megapixel with 5-element lens 8-megapixel with 5-element lens 12-megapixel with 5-element lens 12-megapixel with 6-element lens Video recording 1080p 1080p 4K 4K FaceTime front-facing camera 1.2-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel 7-megapixel Processor A10 A12 A12X A10X Dimensions 9.4x6.6x0.29 inches 9.8x6.8x0.24 inches 9.7x7x0.23 inches 9.8x6.8x0.24 inches Weight 1.03 lbs (Wi-Fi); 1.05 lbs (LTE) 1 lbs (Wi-Fi); 1.02 lbs (LTE) 1.03 lbs (both models) 1.03 lbs (Wi-Fi); 1.05 lbs (LTE) Battery Up to 10 hours use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Up to 10 hours use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Up to 10 hours use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Up to 10 hours use over Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours over cellular Headphone jack Yes Yes No Yes Connector port Lightning Lightning; Apple Smart Connector USB-C; Apple Smart Connector Lightning; Apple Smart Connector Apple Pencil-compatibility Yes; original Apple Pencil Yes; original Apple Pencil Yes; 2nd generation Yes; original Apple Pencil Unlock with Touch ID Touch ID Face ID Touch ID SIM card support for cellular model Nano-SIM; included Nano-SIM; eSIM Nano-SIM; eSIM Nano-SIM; eSIM Works with Smart Keyboard Folio? No; works with Bluetooth keyboard Works with Smart Keyboard Yes Works with Smart Keyboard Audio Two-speaker Two-speaker Four-speaker Four-speaker Capacity and price: Wi-Fi models $329 (32GB) / $429 (128GB) $499 (64GB) / $649 (256GB) $799 (64GB) / $949 (256GB) / $1,149 (512GB) / $1,549 (1TB) $649 (64GB) / $799 (215GB) / $999 (512GB) Capacity and price: LTE models $459 (32GB) / $559 (128GB) $629 (64GB) / $779 (256GB) $949 (64GB) / $1,099 (256GB) / $1,299 (512GB) / $1,699 (1TB) $779 (64GB) / $929 (215GB) / $1,129 (512GB)

Apple often introduces new products in March. At last year's event, Apple delivered a refreshed edition of its entry-level iPad in addition to some education-friendly software initiatives. That today's announcement was made by press release suggests that the company wants to keep the focus of next week's event solely on its new video streaming service.

