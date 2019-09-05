Samsung cancels original Galaxy Fold preorders, but offers $250 credit

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Samsung's revamped Galaxy Fold is here, but folks that preordered the foldable phone back in April will have to get back in line. Samsung on Thursday confirmed that all US preorders for the Galaxy Fold made on Samsung.com were canceled.

Lexy Savvides/CNET

The company sent emails to customers on Thursday letting them know their existing preorder had been canceled. Also included in the email was a promo code for a $250 credit that can be redeemed on Samsung's site.

"We are taking the time to rethink the entire customer experience -- from purchase to unboxing to post-purchase service -- so in the meantime, we have, regrettably, decided to cancel your existing pre-order," reads the email from Samsung. "While not an easy decision to make, we believe that this is the right thing to do."

On Thursday at the IFA 2019 show in Berlin, Samsung said the new Galaxy Fold will go on sale in September, starting in Korea and branching out throughout Asia and Europe before heading to the US. Black and silver are the only colors launching globally.

Samsung officially unveiled the nearly $2,000 Galaxy Fold at the beginning of its Unpacked Galaxy S10 launch in February and planned to launch it April 26. But after using the device for only days -- or, in some cases, hours -- during a short review period in April, several technology journalists reported issues with their devices.

Samsung canceled the phone's original release but let customers hang on to their preorders. In May, the company asked customers to confirm they wanted to keep their preorder given there was no new official launch date for the foldable phone.

AT&T and Best Buy also canceled their preorder sales for the Galaxy Fold.

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this report.