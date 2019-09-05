Samsung at IFA 2019: Galaxy Fold, 5G phones and chips, clothes steamer closet

Angela Lang/CNET

It's IFA, Europe's biggest electronics, and that means new products from Samsung. South Korean tech giant used to introduce its Note lineup, wearables and other big devices in Berlin, but over the past couple of years, it's opted to unveil those instead at its own Unpacked events. This year was no different.

At IFA 2019, much of Samsung's news focused on Europe, like new appliances geared at that market. The biggest reveal was the availability of the Galaxy Fold, the company's first foldable device that was delayed by five months to fix screen problems. It will now arrive in Korea on Friday before heading to other markets.

Samsung also said a 5G version of the Fold will still arrive, though it didn't give pricing or availability details. And it launched another 5G phone, the Galaxy A90 5G, which will go on sale in Korea this week and in Europe in November. Samsung didn't detail pricing, but the phone is likely to cost less than the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G retails for $1,300, which cost $1,300.

Samsung has been struggling in recent months. Consumers aren't buying as many pricey smartphones like the Galaxy S10 or Note 10 and are instead opting for cheaper models like the Galaxy A series. Samsung has been counting on 5G and foldables to turn around its mobile business, but it delayed the launch of its Galaxy Fold by five months after reviewers found problems with the foldable's display. At the same time, Samsung still hasn't launched the Galaxy Home smart speaker it unveiled a year ago.

IFA has become less important for Samsung's electronics launches. It introduced the Note 10, 10 Plus and 10 Plus 5G during a press conference in New York in early August.

Here's everything else Samsung announced: