Galaxy Fold redesign: Here's how Samsung fixed its foldable phone

This is Samsung's newly designed Galaxy Fold. The Fold's original design caused a panic when phone screens started breaking on reviewers' devices. Samsung scrapped its plans to sell its first foldable phone until it could implement a fix.
You have to look closely to find the changes, but they're there.
The Galaxy Fold redux hides the screen protector that actually broke the phone screen if you took it off thinking it was a dust guard and not a major part of the screen.
It looked a bit like the Note 10's optional screen protector, pictured alongside the redesigned Galaxy Fold.
Foldable screens are made from plastic, not glass, so they're susceptible to damage.
Look closely in the center of the picture and you can see a piece of T-shaped black plastic capping off the top and bottom ends of the foldable display.
These close a gap that previously allowed dust, debris and other unwanted bits to burrow underneath the display and cause a bulge.
The two screens don't lie perfectly flat, but this time around there's less of a gap between the joint where the screens meet the hinge. This will also help keep fluff and crumbs out.
The hinge itself also feels different as you open and close the device -- it feels sturdier.
Here's everything we love and hate about the Fold so far.