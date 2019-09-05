Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Fold -- the company's first foldable phone -- was originally slated to launch in April, when reviewers starting experiencing issues with the display. Samsung ultimately postponed the Fold's launch. Since then, Samsung has been hard at work fixing the foldable device -- we even went hands-on with the updated Galaxy Fold and list everything that's changed.

The hinges have new caps to prevented dust from getting under the screen, the screen protector has been extended, and the display has been reinforced.

The end result is a phone that's ready to ship, starting in South Korea on Sept. 6. Samsung will continue the Fold's release in Europe on Sept. 18, followed by the US. Samsung hasn't announced an official date for the US yet, but according to Bloomberg, it will launch on Sept. 27. Samsung declined to comment on a US ship date other than offering they'll have more to announce "in the coming weeks."

What will Galaxy Fold preorders be like now?

We don't know for sure, but have to assume there will be some sort of notable ordering process. Samsung hasn't said yet, and wireless carriers and retail partners are staying quiet so far.

If you pre-ordered the Fold the first time around and didn't cancel it, you'll need to order again. Samsung is currently canceling all existing pre-orders and offering a $250 Samsung store credit for the hassle. It's a smart move, considering the overall cost of the phone.

This time around, Samsung is giving Galaxy Fold users access to a new Premier Service. Samsung experts will be on call, should Fold owners have any questions or issues with the device.

Will it still be available on T-Mobile and AT&T?

AT&T hasn't said one way or the other yet, but T-Mobile has said that it won't carry the revamped Galaxy Fold. We've reached out to both carriers just to be sure, and will update should we hear back.

Samsung will offer an unlocked version, so T-Mobile customers aren't getting left behind. You'll just need to go through Samsung for the order process.

How much will the new Galaxy Fold cost?

The Galaxy Fold isn't cheap, and it didn't get cheaper after the delay. Samsung kept the starting Fold's price at $1,980 (about £1,500 or AU$2,800). The 5G model will, of course, cost more than the 4G model.

Can I still get it in Martian Green and Astro Blue?

Originally, there were going to be four colors of the Fold. Now, you're going to be limited to black or silver. More specifically, space silver and cosmos black. Fans of the green or blue models, well, you're out of luck.

Will I be able to get the 5G version?

Not in the US. Samsung will only offer a 5G version in South Korea, and 4G or 5G models in the UK and Germany. In the UK, the 5G model will launch alongside the 4G version on Sept. 18. It's unclear when the 5G model will launch in Germany.

We anticipate there will be a lot of Galaxy Fold news in the coming days and weeks, leading up to the official release. As we learn more, we'll be sure to update this post.