Some Samsung Galaxy Fold screens are reportedly breaking already

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first foldable phone, is reportedly already having screen problems. The Galaxy Fold goes on sale in the US on April 26, but some review units have reportedly broken after just a few days of use.

Bloomberg's Mark Gruman tweeted on Wednesday that the screen on his Galaxy Fold review unit was "completely broken and unusable" after two days.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

Gruman went on to say the problem may have been caused in part by removing a protective layer.

"The phone comes with this protective layer/film. Samsung says you are not supposed to remove it," he tweeted. "I removed it, not knowing you're not supposed to (consumers won't know either). It appeared removable in the left corner, so I took it off. I believe this contributed to the problem."

Samsung says it's phone "is manufactured with a special protective layer," to cover the plastic Infinity Flex display. "It is not a screen protector – do not attempt to remove it," Samsung says.

CNET hasn't experienced any issues with the Galaxy Fold and didn't remove the protective layer.

The Verge's Dieter Bohn also reported that the screen on his Galaxy Fold review unit broke after two days of normal use. A small bulge reportedly developed near the crease of the Galaxy Fold, eventually breaking the screen.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.