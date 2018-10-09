Pixel 3, Google Home Hub and Pixel Slate: everything Google just announced

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Google's annual fall hardware event proved to be not quite as jam packed as Amazon's recent surprise clown-car full of announcements, but the company did anounce the long-expected new phones, plus a tablet, laptop, smart home hub and AR partnerships with Marvel and Childish Gambino. Some might also say Google hopes Pixel 3, Home Hub dazzle blinds you from privacy concerns.
And that doesn't include its pre-event announcements, including its Assassin's Creed beta test of its Chrome-based Project Stream cloud gaming architecture. Or, the company's decision to shut down Google+after exposing a lot of user data.
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
The Pixels were widely and completely leaked before the event, so there were few surprises when it came to Google's update to last year's Pixel 2 and its big brother, the Pixel 2 XL.
- The Pixel 3 and Pixel XL are official
- Google packs new features into the Pixel 3 camera
- Google's Pixel Stand charges your phone and wakes you with a fake sunrise
Google Home Hub and Google Assistant
Google Home, the company's smart speaker with Google Assistant built in gets a little brother without a camera.
- Google Home Hub joins the fight to put a screen on your countertop
- The revamped Google Home app gets serious about the smart home
- Google Photos delivers the best ones to your Hub
- Nest partners with artists to turn your thermostat into a thing of beauty
- GE's smart bulbs are the first to pair seamlessly with Google Home
- Google Assistant works with 10,000 devices
- Google Home Hub wants to finish the job started by the Amazon Echo
Pixel Slate and Chrome OS
The Pixel Slate is a brand new detachable-style follow up to the Pixelbook, the company's great but pricey Chrome OS laptop. Since we're seeing growth in $600-class Chrome OS detachables and convertibles, it's unsurprising that Google took this approach.
