Pixel 3, Google Home Hub and Pixel Slate: everything Google just announced

James Martin/CNET

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Google's annual fall hardware event proved to be not quite as jam packed as Amazon's recent surprise clown-car full of announcements, but the company did anounce the long-expected new phones, plus a tablet, laptop, smart home hub and AR partnerships with Marvel and Childish Gambino. Some might also say Google hopes Pixel 3, Home Hub dazzle blinds you from privacy concerns.

And that doesn't include its pre-event announcements, including its Assassin's Creed beta test of its Chrome-based Project Stream cloud gaming architecture. Or, the company's decision to shut down Google+after exposing a lot of user data.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL



The Pixels were widely and completely leaked before the event, so there were few surprises when it came to Google's update to last year's Pixel 2 and its big brother, the Pixel 2 XL.

Google Home Hub and Google Assistant



Google Home, the company's smart speaker with Google Assistant built in gets a little brother without a camera.

Pixel Slate and Chrome OS

The Pixel Slate is a brand new detachable-style follow up to the Pixelbook, the company's great but pricey Chrome OS laptop. Since we're seeing growth in $600-class Chrome OS detachables and convertibles, it's unsurprising that Google took this approach.

