OnePlus 7 rumors: Price, specs, leaks, features and everything else

Rumors for the OnePlus 7 phone, the purported upcoming flagship of Chinese phone maker OnePlus, have already begun circulating. Since the company launched its first OnePlus One in 2014, it has garnered a reputation for making phones with premium specs at a wallet-friendly price.

But its strategy of serving up similar features that iPhones and Galaxy S devices offer while keeping prices low is getting harder every year. Compared to other brands, OnePlus has one of the highest increases in cost from model to model.

Now playing: Watch this: OnePlus to tease its 5G phone, new Hololens?

As such, it'll be interesting to see what its next marquee handset has in store and how much it will cost. OnePlus usually launches its first phone in the spring, followed up by an incrementally updated phone known as the "T version" in the fall.

Until the OnePlus 7 officially launches though, read on to see what has been confirmed and what rumors have been speculated so far. We'll update this piece as more rumors arise.

Confirmed: It won't have wireless charging

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed during an interview at MWC 2019 that the next OnePlus will not have wireless charging. Citing OnePlus' signature Dash Charging technology, Lau said wireless charging would not be as fast.

"OnePlus charging is one of the best," Lau said through an interpreter. "Wireless charging is far inferior."

That doesn't mean the company isn't working on it. One of the biggest challenges around the technology, however, is overheating. In the meantime, Lau said he doesn't have an exact date for when you can expect a OnePlus phone with wireless charging.

Angela Lang/CNET

Possible $569 price tag, triple-rear camera

Serial leaker and Twitter user OnLeaks posted supposed key specs of the OnePlus 7 as well as a $569 price. Specs include a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, two storage options, a 4,000-mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie.

The camera specs were also listed, including a triple-rear setup, a popular feature in current high-end handsets. On the back would be 48-, 20- and 5-megapixel cameras, while the front has a 16-megapixel camera.

Giztop/Screenshot by Carrie Mihalcik/CNET

It might have a pop-up selfie camera

A purported leaked image of the OnePlus 7 and a phone case was posted by SlashLeaks recently, showing a cutout hole on the top edge of the case. This would suggest that the upcoming phone may have a pop-up camera, similar to the Vivo Nex and Oppo F11 Pro.

So... To celebrate my fourth Twitter Anniversary as @OnLeaks and start 2019 leaks season, here comes a lil gift as your very first look at the #OnePlus7! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/gj5eHbiB25 pic.twitter.com/7oNyF9jgG0 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 3, 2019

This is consistent with earlier renders posted online that show the phone with a pop-up selfie shooter and the aforementioned triple-rear camera. Oddly enough, however, the previous mock-ups show no notch for the front-facing camera (which makes sense given that the camera has moved inside the phone). But on the reported leaked image and phone case, the OnePlus 7 is seen with a teardrop notch for a camera.