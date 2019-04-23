OnePlus 7 Pro confirmed to launch May 14

OnePlus

Following yesterday's confirmation from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau that the OnePlus 7 Pro is indeed real and have 5G connectivity, OnePlus has officially set a date for the phone's launch: May 14 at 11 a.m. ET. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the upgraded version of the upcoming OnePlus 7. The company will hold four simultaneous launch events in New York, London, Bangalore, India and Beijing. OnePlus is selling tickets for the show on its site, and the event will be streamed on the company's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Now playing: Watch this: OnePlus 7 has a 'faster' screen. Will you care?

Since 2014, when the company launched its first OnePlus One, OnePlus has garnered a reputation for making budget-friendly phones with premium specs that are comparable to iPhones, Galaxy S phones and other high-end handsets. The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will serve as the successors to the OnePlus 6T, with the OnePlus 7 Pro being one of the first phones available to support 5G connectivity.

It is unclear though if OnePlus will launch the regular OnePlus 7 at the May 14 event as well, and a OnePlus representative declined to comment on the matter. It would make sense that both phones are unveiled at the same time though, and there have been rumors that speculate that both will debut at this date. In any case, CNET will be covering the launch of the phone, so check back for more information when the event kicks off.