OnePlus 6T shrinks the notch for added screen

First, the 6T is the first widely available phone in the US to have an in-screen fingerprint reader. You can scan your fingerprint on the front of the display to unlock your lock screen. Meanwhile the phone retains its thin bezels all around since the sensor is embedded underneath the screen.
Running Google's latest Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, the OnePlus 6T incorporates many of Pie's updates including gesture navigation, adaptive battery and more options to tweak your phone's settings when it's in Do Not Disturb mode.
OnePlus also slightly improved the 6T's camera. Though all hardware specs remain the same, there's a new dedicated Night mode that supposedly captures better low-light pics. OnePlus claims the 6T also handles lighting better for people's portraits.
Overall, the OnePlus 6T delivers notable new changes to the OnePlus line, while iterating on the already excellent OnePlus 6. If you're looking for an affordable, top-notch Android, consider the 6T. But if you already have the 6, don't feel the need to update -- especially if you want to hold onto your headphone jack.