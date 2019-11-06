LG drops 65-inch OLED TV to less than $2,000 before Black Friday

Sarah Tew/CNET

Black Friday is starting earlier than ever in 2019 and now LG is getting into the discount game. The TV-maker has just dropped the prices on its newest OLED televisions to their lowest levels yet. They're not cheap by any means, but they're less expensive than any other new OLED TV.

Here's how the pricing stacks up.

2019 LG OLED TV pricing Model Size Previous price Current price Savings OLED55B9PUA 55-inch $1,400 $1,300 $100 OLED65B9PUA 65-inch $2,300 $2,000 $300 OLED55C9PUA 55-inch $1,600 $1,500 $100 OLED65C9PUA 65-inch $2,500 $2,100 $400

B9 vs. C9: It's your $100 (or $200)

LG's OLED televisions deliver the best picture quality CNET has ever tested. OLED TVs produce better overall image quality than any LCD we've reviewed, including Samsung's QLED TVs. LG's 2019 versions also have more features than its previous OLED TVs, including Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 and more HDMI 2.1 extras, including eARC, Auto Game mode and Variable Refresh rate.

All of that makes the LG's 2019 OLED TVs our go-to recommendation for high-end TV shoppers. But between the B9 and the more expensive C9 series, which one should you choose?

In my side-by-side comparisons between the two it was tough to see any difference. The B9 was slightly dimmer and it did a bit better job cleaning up some lower-quality video, but that's it. For those reasons the C9 is better overall, but whether it's worth the extra $100 (for the 55-inch size) or $200 (for the 65-inch) is tough to say. Personally I'd be fine saving the money and getting a B9, but you may be comfortable spending a bit more to get the best.

Although these prices are the lowest ever for current-year OLED TVs, beating LG's Super Bowl sale last year and its Black Friday drop the year before, they could conceivably go lower. I asked LG whether it planned to drop prices again on the B9 and C9, but hadn't heard back by time of publication. I don't expect a definitive answer.

In the meantime, if you've been looking for an excuse to get a new OLED TV, it doesn't get much better than this.

