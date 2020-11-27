Late Black Friday TV deal: The $250 Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD smart Android TV returns to Best Buy on Saturday

Hisense

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

It came, it went and now it's coming back: The . In a Black Friday season full of TV deals, this one took the cake. Best Buy teased it several days before Thanksgiving, and it almost immediately sold out. In fact, this was the slightly smaller brother of an earlier equally impressive deal: The 70-inch Hisense model for just $400. (It's , but still $200 off and a pretty amazing deal.)

But back to the issue at hand: We haven't reviewed the Hisense H65. And honestly, Android TV isn't our favorite smart TV operating system, and we have no idea when or if this model will be upgraded to support the successor, Google TV. (Yes, Hisense also makes TVs running the Roku operating system, which we prefer.) But on paper, there's a lot to like here: Beyond the 4K resolution, it supports Dolby Vision HDR and DTS Virtual Audio. It has Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, the former accessible via the voice-capable remote.

But honestly, scoring a TV this big for a price tag this small means you might have to make some compromises. And if that means opting to forego the built-in Android apps and instead use your game console -- or, say, a $29 -- it's all good. Because this TV is so cheap, you'll have plenty of money left over.

Remember, too: As I discussed with CNET TV guru David Katzmaier in a recent episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast, not everyone cares about having perfect black levels or local-area dimming. Sometimes, size matters more. And if you need any further nudging: If you don't like the TV, you've got all the way until Jan. 16 to return it. (That's a specially extended return period.)

Best Buy/Screenshot by CNET

When does the deal start? Saturday, sometime

Now, fair warning: This TV will almost certainly sell out again as soon as it goes live on Best Buy's site. And we don't know exactly when that is beyond the "deal returns 11/28" badge on the Best Buy product page. But we can tell you from experience that Best Buy's daily deals often "flip" on the site at some point after midnight Central Time (thank you, Minneapolis Best Buy HQ). That's 1 a.m. ET, 10 p.m. PT. Will it be at exactly that time? Minutes later? Hours later? We have no idea. But now you know as much as we do.

