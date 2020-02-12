GSMA officially cancels MWC 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak

Matthias Oesterle/Corbis via Getty Images

MWC 2020 is officially canceled. GSMA, the organization responsible the Barcelona mobile show, announced that it was calling the event off on Wednesday due to the number of companies withdrawing following the outbreak of coronavirus.

In an emailed statement, John Hoffman, the CEO of GSMA, told Bloomberg the outbreak has made it "impossible" to hold the event.

GSMA did not immediately respond to request for further comment.

A week ago LG became the first big name to announce that it was pulling out of the show, which was scheduled to take place at the end of the month. But in subsequent days the number of dropouts continued to snowball until only a handful of the event's major exhibitors remained. The companies withdrawing from the show cited the public health risk the spread of coronavirus posed to their employees at the show, which attracts over 100,000 attendees from around the world.

A pneumonia-like disease, the new coronavirus was discovered in December in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese region of Hubei. The strain, now officially dubbed COVID-19, has infected more than 45,000 people and claimed more than 1,100 lives as of Wednesday. It has spread beyond China's borders to around 30 countries, including the US, Japan and Australia. Two cases have been confirmed in Spain.

GSMA responded to the concerns of exhibitors by putting increasingly stringent measures in place, including a no-handshake policy and encouraging people not to travel to the show from certain areas of China. But the precautions were not enough to dissuade companies from dropping out of the show. After multiple updates insisting MWC would go ahead as planned, GSMA finally plugged the plug on Wednesday shortly after Nokia, HMD, Deutsche Telekom and BT all added themselves to the list of dropouts.