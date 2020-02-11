Facebook suspends MWC plans due to coronavirus public health risk

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook is the latest company to withdraw from MWC in Barcelona later this month due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. It joins a growing list of exhibitors -- including Sony, Amazon, Intel, Ericsson and LG -- in deciding the risks of attending the mobile show outweigh the benefits.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Facebook employees won't be attending this year's Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus," said a spokesman for the company in a statement. "We will continue to collaborate with the GSMA and our partners and thank them for their efforts."

The outbreak of coronavirus is currently the dominant topic of conversation around the mobile show this year ahead of trends such as foldable phones and 5G. First disclosed in late December, the virus has infected over 42,000 people and killed over 1,000 as of Feb. 11. Companies including Apple, Google and Nintendo have closed offices, limited business travel and faced supply chain disruptions.

The GSMA, the organization that runs MWC, said it will have additional medical personnel on-site. It will also put other measures in place to reduce the risks posed by the disease, including a no-handshake policy. In spite of assurances from the GSMA, many companies have decided it's not worth risking the health of their employees to attend.

In the past, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been a popular keynote speaker at the show, although it's been several years since he last attended and he was not scheduled to appear this year. Facebook's presence at MWC is usually small and focused on engineering and infrastructure projects designed to improve connectivity in rural areas and developing countries. Unlike many big companies attending the show, it doesn't serve as a platform to announce flagship products.

Many of the companies due to make announcements at the show -- including those still planning to attend -- are now scheduling their own separate launch events instead of holding press conferences in Barcelona. Sony is planning to livestream the launch of its Xperia phone over YouTube, while Ericsson will hold local Ericsson Unboxed events to discuss the announcements it would have made at the show.

Whether or not the launch events go ahead as planned, we'll be covering all the news out of MWC, so keep your eyes on CNET for all the announcements from the show and beyond.