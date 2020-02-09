Amazon pulls out of MWC 2020, citing coronavirus concerns

Denis Charlet / AFP / Getty

E-commerce giant Amazon is pulling out of Mobile World Congress, citing concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus.

Amazon will withdraw from MWC 2020 "due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus," a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services said Sunday.

The company joins a number of big exhibitors that have already pulled out of the world's largest mobile trade show, including LG, Ericsson and Nvidia, citing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV. First disclosed in late December, the virus has infected over 37,000 people and killed over 800 as of Feb. 9. Companies including Apple, Google and Nintendo have closed offices, limited business travel and faced supply chain disruptions.

The GSMA, the organization that runs MWC, said it will have additional medical personnel on-site. It will also put other measures in place to reduce the risks posed by the disease, including a no-handshake policy.

CNET's Katie Collins, Shara Tibken and Edward Moyer contributed to this report.



First published at 2:25 p.m. PT on Feb. 9.

Update at 2:41 p.m. PT: Adds comment from Amazon.