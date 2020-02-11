AT&T pulls out of Mobile World Congress over coronavirus concerns

Angela Lang/CNET

AT&T is joining the likes of Amazon, Facebook, LG, Ericsson and Sony in withdrawing from the upcoming Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona over coronavirus concerns.

In a statement shared with CNET Tuesday afternoon, the wireless carrier said it will no longer participate as planned.

"After careful discussions and planning, we have decided that we will not participate in GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020," said a company representative.

"We value our participation in important industry groups like GSMA and deeply respect the steps they have already taken to protect attendees. Unfortunately, the most responsible decision is to withdraw our participation from the event to safeguard our employees and customers."

The move is yet another blow for the GSMA, the international trade group behind Mobile World Congress. AT&T Business CEO Anne Chow was previously scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the event.

As an ever-increasing number of companies pull out, questions continue to mount about if the show will even go on. On Sunday the group said it still planned to have the show go on as scheduled, however, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Tuesday that the GSMA would meet Friday to make a final decision on if it should cancel the show.

Traditionally a place where mobile companies announce new phones and devices, Mobile World Congress 2020 is scheduled to run from Feb. 24 through Feb. 27.