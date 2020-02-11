Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a bendy beauty

CNET también está disponible en español.
Here's a first look at the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone, which was unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event today.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip goes on sale Feb. 14 and will start at $1,380 (£1,300).
The Galaxy Z Flip has a bendable glass screen.
Samsung claims the hinge will last over 200,000 folds before breaking.
The Z Flip will come in three colors: mirror black, mirror purple and mirror gold.
The Z Flip shown in the color mirror black.
Here it is in mirror gold.
When opened, the phone has a 6.7-inch display.
The Z Flip will stay open at multiple angles.
It's powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor and a 3,300-mAh battery.
The Z Flip lets you capture selfies without unfolding the phone.
