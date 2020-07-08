Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on video leaks

Jimmy Is Promo

Another leak has hit the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The latest video purporting to be a hands-on with the yet-to-be-announced phone shows off the rear of the device as well as the S-Pen. According to YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo, who posts videos with how-to guides for Samsung phones, there will likely only be two sizes of the next being announced next month: The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Both versions of the Note 20 will have the same S Pen, but with a new pointer. The phones will comes with three cameras on the rear, but the Note 20 Ultra will have a bigger bump and what look to be larger lenses.

Read more: The best phones of 2020

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It's rumored to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G along with its next versions of the Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold on Aug. 5.

It follows a leak Tuesday that purported to show the front of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It also follows Samsung possibly leaking the back of the phone on its Russian site last week.