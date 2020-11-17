From Apple to Samsung: 5G phones available right now

Last year, major carriers kicked off their 5G deployment in earnest, and you'll continue to see 5G phones being released this year and next. In the US, 5G is currently live in select cities for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and other regional carriers. The 5G networks for all four major carriers in the UK are live too.
Most people will likely experience the benefits of a robust 5G network only through a 5G smartphone. After all, the grand promises carriers and chipmakers are making with 5G coverage don't mean much if you can't access 5G service with your own device after the 5G rollout. To help you keep tabs on all the latest 5G phones, here's what major phone makers are offering.
In October Apple unveiled four iPhones, all of which have 5G. At the helm of the lineup is the iPhone 12, which starts at $829 (£799, AU$1,349) and features the A14 Bionic processor and dual rear cameras. If you're looking for something smaller and cheaper, the iPhone 12 Mini is your best pick. And if you want something more premium, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max are decked out with more features.
Equipped with Samsung's S Pen smart stylus, the Galaxy Note 20 and 20 Ultra are pricey, ultrapremium phones with expansive screens and 5G. They also have triple-rear camera setups, the high-powered Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and reverse wireless charging.
The Pixel 5 (pictured here) and Pixel 4A 5G are 5G phones from Google that have long-lasting batteries, excellent cameras with fantastic low-light capabilities and software support from Google. As the more expensive of the two, the Pixel 5 costs $699 (£599, AU$999) and has a 90Hz display, wireless charging or reverse wireless charging.
Despite its high price tag and being a Verizon exclusive in the US, the Edge Plus is still a premium 5G phone worth looking into. It features a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a giant battery, an OLED screen with a high refresh rate and multiple rear cameras with heavy-duty specs. As CNET's Patrick Holland declared, it's "one of the most wonderful Android phones I've tried in a long time."
The OnePlus 8 (pictured here) and 8 Pro's premium experience comes at a relatively affordable price compared to its high-end Android competitors. As the more advanced phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz display and a telephoto camera. But the OnePlus 8 is cheaper and still has 5G, a 90Hz display and the same top-of-the-line processor.
As Samsung's flagship phones for 2020, all three Galaxy S20 devices have 5G. They also have brilliant 120Hz AMOLED displays (in 6.2-, 6.7- and 6.9-inch sizes), reverse wireless charging and a water-resistant design. The Galaxy S20 has three rear cameras, while the Plus and Ultra have a fourth time-of-flight camera, too. In addition, the company released a less expensive version of the Galaxy S20 called the Galaxy S20 FE (pictured here) which still has 5G.
The Velvet is a polished, midrange 5G phone is available in the US on AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. The device costs $588 to $700, depending on the carrier -- Verizon's more expensive model can access a faster version of 5G. The Velvet has a high-end look, a headphone jack and a sizable 6.8-inch display.
As part of its mid-range family of phones, the Nord N10 5G (pictured here) features a 90Hz display, a headphone jack and a generous 6.49-inch screen. It will be available in Europe first then North America at a later date. It follows OnePlus' first Nord phone, which also has 5G and is only available in the UK.
Right before it unveiled the Note 20, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip that went on sale earlier this year in February. The foldable clamshell phone costs $1,450 (or about £1,095 and AU$1,920 converted) and is sold through AT&T.
The $445 One 5G is one of the best, most affordable 5G phones available. This cheap smartphone option has a total of six, yes six, cameras, a 90Hz high-refresh rate display and fast-charing technology. It's available now in the US on AT&T and on Verizon for $550.
In addition to its headphone jack (a rarity among top-tier phones these days), the LG V60 is unique because it works with a case accessory that effectively doubles the size of its screen. Known as Dual Screen, it allows the V60 to fold open like a book, so you can display two apps on both displays or view content as a single tablet (albeit with a big hinge in the middle).
At the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, Motorola announced two flexible Razr phones within months of each other. The 2020 version is the better one of the two. Available for $1,400 (£1,399, which is about AU$2,470) this model has 5G, a 48-megapixel camera, more memory and a faster Snapdragon 765G processor.
The $950 (£799 or about AU$1,350) Xperia 5 II is a pricey but gorgeous phone for users who like to play games, shoot photos and record video. Its 120Hz display is silky smooth and its quasi mirrorless camera can record 4K 120fps video. And while it can connect to 5G, the US model of the phone cannot.
Launched in 2019, the high-priced Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the predecessor to the Note 20 Ultra and has a 6.8-inch screen, all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. Its 5G variant, the Note 10 Plus 5G, was one of the most popular 5G phones when it first launched. It's still available on Verizon for $1,300.
