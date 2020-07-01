Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may have leaked on Samsung website

Screenshot by CNET

Samsung's rumored to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as one of its new Note phones on Aug. 5. Now, we may be getting an early look at the phone directly from Samsung.

A purported image of the Note 20 Ultra was spotted Wednesday on the Russian version of Samsung's website. It was apparently noticed by a Russian YouTuber and later posted online by mobile leakers including Ishan Agarwal and XDA's Max Weinbach.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020

The image appeared on a page for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, though a translation of the text encourages people to check out the newer Note 10. The image appears to show the rear of the Note 20 Ultra in a gold or bronze color. We can also see a square camera layout, similar to the S20 Ultra, and an accompanying S Pen stylus in the image.

Previous rumors have said Samsung could have three versions of the Note 20 this year, which would follow what the company did with the S20 line. Screen sizes are said to range from 6.4 to 6.7 inches on the Note 20 and 6.9 inches on the Note 20 Plus, all the way up to over 7 inches on the Note 20 Ultra.

The Note 20 Ultra is also rumored to include a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 120Hz display and support 5G.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.