Samsung rumored to unveil Note 20, Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G on Aug. 5

The coronavirus may have slammed the brakes on big in-person events to launch new phones, but the pandemic won't stop Samsung from bringing out three anticipated models virtually. The latest rumor is that the Galaxy maker will be hosting an Unpacked event virtually on Aug. 5 to unveil its next versions of the Galaxy Note, Galaxy Fold and a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip.

The date comes from Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser, who has accurately leaked several devices lately, including the timing for Apple's iPhone SE launch. Prosser says the devices will go on sale Aug. 20, a quick turnaround from event to release.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previous rumors have said that Samsung could have three versions of the Note 20 this year, which would follow what the company did with its S20 5G line earlier this year. Screen sizes are said to be ranging from 6.4 to 6.7 inches on the Note 20 and 6.9 inches on the Note 20 Plus, all the way up to over 7 inches on the Note 20 Ultra.

As with the S20, 5G is expected to be included in the devices. As for design and specs, noted Samsung leaker Max Weinbach of XDA Developers previously described the Note 20 as being similar specs-wise to the S20 line, just "with an S Pen and squared off corners."

Not much, however, is currently known about what will be in the Fold 2 or what other changes might be in store for the Galaxy Z Flip beyond adding support for 5G.