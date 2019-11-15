Early Black Friday deal: This 70-inch Samsung 4K TV just dropped to $550 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday is two weeks from today -- but with deals like this, why wait? Best Buy now has a solid 65-inch Samsung 4k HDR TV on sale for $550 -- down from its yesterday price of $900. It's the latest "daily doorbuster" from Best Buy, as it counts down the days to its own Black Friday sale. The Samsung joins the 65-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum for $650 -- a deal that remains available.

But let's talk about today's deal, that Samsung. The set features 4K UHD resolution, HDR support, 120Hz refresh rate and a full smart TV platform. We haven't reviewed this model specifically, and it does only have 2 HDMI inputs. But hey, you're getting a jumbo Samsung at a huge discount, instead of settling for the likes of RCA, Sceptre or Insignia.

This price may return later this month (or it may not), but the price definitely jumps back to $900 after today. Just remember: To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free. Discounts are available online and in-store.

