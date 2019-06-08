EA Play at E3 2019: How to watch Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order reveal live

Star Wars Twitter

EA is expected to give new details about its highly anticipated new game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, during its presentations at the E3 in Los Angeles starting June 8 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). which will tell the tale of iconic space heroes shortly after the rise of Darth Vader and the evil empire. It promises an engrossing story, light sabers and much more when it's released later this year.

That isn't the only big announcement EA likely has planned, but it is likely to get some of the most attention. Other things you can expect from the game maker is an update to its Anthem action adventure game, which launched to mixed reviews when it was released in February.

The company is also likely to discuss new changes to Apex Legends, its online last-man-standing battle royale game that became the talk of the industry when it launched just before Anthem. Months later, people still speak well of EA's newest competitor to Epic's Fortnite, though its popularity among streamers on Amazon's Twitch live video service has dropped.

Where

You can watch right here!

When

EA isn't holding a traditional press conference this year, instead opting to hold a series of online streams from its EA Play fan event in Los Angeles.

Here's the stream schedule:

9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET): Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET): Apex Legends

10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET): Battlefield V

11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET): EA Sports FIFA

11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET): EA Sports Madden NFL

Noon PT (3 p.m. ET): The Sims 4

What we can expect

Last year, EA surprised fans with the announcement of a streaming game service as well as a surprise sequel to its adventure game Unravel. Expect a health amount of time devoted to discussing the company's upcoming updates for its popular sports games like FIFA and Madden, among other things, too.

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We'll be there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.

First published May 29 at 5 a.m. PT.

Update, May 30 at 5 a.m. PT: Adds EA's stream schedule.

