EA Play at E3 2019: How to watch Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order reveal live

EA is expected to give new details about its highly anticipated new game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, during its presentations at the E3 in Los Angeles starting June 8 at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET). which will tell the tale of iconic space heroes shortly after the rise of Darth Vader and the evil empire. It promises an engrossing story, light sabers and much more when it's released later this year.
That isn't the only big announcement EA likely has planned, but it is likely to get some of the most attention. Other things you can expect from the game maker is an update to its Anthem action adventure game, which launched to mixed reviews when it was released in February.
The company is also likely to discuss new changes to Apex Legends, its online last-man-standing battle royale game that became the talk of the industry when it launched just before Anthem. Months later, people still speak well of EA's newest competitor to Epic's Fortnite, though its popularity among streamers on Amazon's Twitch live video service has dropped.
Where
You can watch right here!
When
EA isn't holding a traditional press conference this year, instead opting to hold a series of online streams from its EA Play fan event in Los Angeles.
Here's the stream schedule:
9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET): Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET): Apex Legends
10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET): Battlefield V
11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET): EA Sports FIFA
11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET): EA Sports Madden NFL
Noon PT (3 p.m. ET): The Sims 4
What we can expect
Last year, EA surprised fans with the announcement of a streaming game service as well as a surprise sequel to its adventure game Unravel. Expect a health amount of time devoted to discussing the company's upcoming updates for its popular sports games like FIFA and Madden, among other things, too.
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We'll be there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, GameSpot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
First published May 29 at 5 a.m. PT.
Update, May 30 at 5 a.m. PT: Adds EA's stream schedule.
E3 2019
-
-
-
-
