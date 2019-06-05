E3 2019: How and when to livestream Microsoft's Xbox conference at E3

Historically, years like these, right before the launch of a new video game console, mark a lull in the game world. Some of the biggest titles ever do come out at this time, like Take-Two Interactive's Grand Theft Auto V, which is one of the best selling games ever. But otherwise, gamers don't expect much.
Microsoft may upend that feeling.
The Xbox maker is expected to discuss a wide range of new games and initiatives during its press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET). Among the new games the company is expected to announce is Halo Infinite, the latest installment in the company's multibillion dollar space war epic that helped launch the original Xbox two decades ago.
The company is also expected to discuss Gears 5, the latest in its other well-regarded (but very different) Gears of War space epic series.
But perhaps the most anticipated news will be about Microsoft's next upcoming Xbox, of which the company's offered few details so far.
The company's also expected to discuss its upcoming Project xCloud service, which will allow people to stream games over the internet in a similar way they watch Netflix videos today. That will be going up against Google's Stadia, a competing service announced in March, designed to work alongside the company's massively popular YouTube video site.
When
Microsoft's press conference will be held at the appropriately named Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, starting at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Sunday, June 9.
Where
We'll keep you up to date about all the key announcements from the show, and will be livestreaming the press conference here, on CNET.
What we can expect
What, a new Halo and new Gears game isn't enough for you? Well, don't worry, Microsoft has shown a penchant for showing off a ton of games, and this year will likely be no different.
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET)
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We'll be there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
