E3 2019: The most anticipated games of gaming's most anticipated show

Halo Infinite

Don't be confused by the title. This is no spin-off: think of Halo Infinite as Halo 6. A direct sequel to Halo 5, Infinite is the Master Chief'a last hurrah on the Xbox One. We only know a little about it -- industry 343 has raved about the powerful engine it's building for the game. Hopefully we'll find out more at E3.

Caption:
1
of 17

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 was announced with great hoopla back in March. It promises a greater variety in gameplay locations, bigger and badder bosses and the Borderlands charm that Gearbox has managed to embed in each game.

Borderlands 3 launches Sept. 13.

Photo:Gearbox
2
of 17

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Forget the plump Italian, Crash Team Racing is the greatest cart-racing game of all time.

OK. Maybe that's a step too far, but the 1999 PlayStation original was terrific. The game is being remade for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, following the success of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

It'll be released June 21, so don't be surprised if Activision gives it a prelaunch push at E3.

Photo:Activision
3
of 17

Cyberpunk 2077

This is the big one. Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt's first major release since 2015's beloved The Witcher 3.

From what little we've seen, Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG that looks to be set in a huge, sprawling reimagining of California. It was announced in 2012 and shown off for the first time at last year's E3.

An E3 appearance seems likely. CD Projekt has said the game will be released between 2017 and 2021. That's an almost comically large release window, but it also means a 2019 holiday season release of this epic is possible.

Photo:CD Projekt
4
of 17

Dreams

Dreams is Media Molecule's followup to the LittleBigPlanet series. It takes player creation to a whole new level, and really has to be seen to be believed.

Photo:Media Molecule
5
of 17

Gears 5

Gears 5, confusingly the sixth game in the Gears of War franchise, is set to be released later this year, but we still don't know a bunch about it.

It was revealed at last year's show and will follow Kait, who was a side character in Gears of War 4. Expect to find out more about this shooter at E3.

Photo:The Coalition
6
of 17

Death Stranding

Ah, and speaking of games we know absolutely nothing about.

Death Stranding is Hideo Kojima's first game as an independent developer -- though he clearly still commands a AAA budget. Starring Norman Reedus, Guillermo del Toro and Mads Mikkelsen, it's an action game that Kojima says will be unlike any game that's come before it.

That's a very Kojima thing to say, but watching the trailers certainly gives you the impression that's true.

Fans have theorized endlessly since the game's reveal in 2015, and there's really no point in trying to sum up the game tersely. It's made by Kojima and it looks freaky. A new trailer revealed a release date of Nov. 8: Watch out for it at E3.

Photo:Kojima Productions
7
of 17

In the Valley of the Gods

In the Valley of the Gods is developed by the same team behind Firewatch. Just that sentence alone should tell you whether you'll like it or lump it.

This time the adventure, still a first-person experience, is set in Egypt. We don't have a release date, but hopefully we will by the time E3 is over.

Published:Caption:
8
of 17

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is being released in July, right in the middle of San Diego Comic-Con. We're hoping we'll see more of the action RPG at another convention, E3.

It's a Switch follow up to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2, a game released all the way back in 2009. Public affinity for The Avengers has raised considerably since then, making this a much more noteworthy release.

Photo:Nintendo
9
of 17

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

A follow up to 2015's beloved Ori and The Blind Forest, the Will of the Wisps was announced at E3 2017. Then we got a new trailer at last year's convention. Based on this pattern, we should see more of the Metroidvania-style game at E3 2019.

Photo:Moon Studios
10
of 17

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Skywalker is rising in December, but there's still enough time for the order to fall in November.

Translation? EA is releasing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Nov. 15, which gives you just enough time for a playthrough before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.

If you were burned by Star Wars: Battlefront II, fret not. This is a single-player game, meaning you won't have to drop $2,000 to unlock everything.

Photo:Respawn Entertainment
11
of 17

The Outer World

Obsidian is the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas, aka Fallout: The Best One. It's made a bunch of standout games since then, including South Park: The Stick of Truth, and its next title is The Outer World.

The Outer Worlds is already generating a lot of hype because it feels like a spiritual successor to Fallout: New Vegas but goes an extra mile with its color, humor and science fiction landscapes of the future.

With a 2019 release window, expect to see more of it at E3.

Photo:Obsidian
12
of 17

Wolfenstein: Young Blood

BJ Blazkowicz has had his moment, now it's time for his twin daughters to shine.

Wolfenstein: Young Blood, like its predecessors, is all about killing Nazis. But now it's a sister act, as Jess and Soph must find their dad, who disappeared in Nazi-occupied Paris.

Young Blood is being released in late July, and was announced at last year's E3. It's sure to be in Los Angeles this year, too.

Photo:Bethesda
13
of 17

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Link's Awakening is arguably the most beloved Game Boy game of all time, so you can understand why people were so excited at news that Nintendo was remaking the 1993 classic for the Switch.

The new and (hopefully) improved Link's Awakening is slated for a 2019 release, which means Nintendo is likely to kick the hype machine into gear at E3.

Photo:Nintendo
14
of 17

FFVII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake has a rich E3 history.

A tech demo for a Final Fantasy VII PS3 remake was showed at E3 2005. A teaser for the real deal, Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4, dropped at E3 2015. Square Enix said that more information would be dumped in June, so we're guessing we'll see Cloud, Aerith and the gang at E3 this year.

Photo:Square Enix
15
of 17

Doom Eternal

The Doom franchise was rebooted in 2016 to surprisingly spectacular results. The game was lavished with praise from critics and sold over 2 million copies on the PC alone.

Bethesda wants to keep the Doom train running with Doom Eternal. It runs on the id Tech 7 engine, which developers id Software says is drastically more powerful than the id Tech 6 engine the previous game was developed on.

Doom Eternal was announced at last year's show, and is likely to arrive with at least a few bangs this year.

Photo:Bethesda
16
of 17

Animal Crossing Switch

Animal Crossing seems like a perfect fit for the Switch, but no such game has blessed Nintendo's handheld and console hybrid. That will change this year, as an untitled Animal Crossing game is scheduled for release. Announced last September, the game is likely to make at least an appearance at E3.

Photo:Nintendo
17
of 17
