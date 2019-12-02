Cyber Monday 2019: The best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Black Friday 2019 has come and gone, and shoppers cleaned up: According to Adobe, shoppers spent $7.4 billion on the big day, a 19.6% increase on last year. Top sellers included L.O.L Surprise Dolls, Frozen 2 toys and FIFA 20. But the shopping season isn't over yet: It's time to check out the best Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, game consoles and bundles, headphones, speakers and smart home products. (To be honest, many of these are the same Black Friday sales that are still ongoing.) Stores such as Best Buy have brought out some surprising new deals, like a Google Pixel 3a phone for $250, and there are new Walmart Cyber Monday sales as well -- though many of those are, again, Black Friday extensions.

Check below for the complete directory of sales from all the stores and product categories as we continue to update through Monday and beyond.

Online sale start times

Most retailers have extended their Black Friday sales into Cyber Monday (here are the best Black Friday 2019 deals still available), though new Cyber Monday sales have begun as well.

Amazon: Cyber Monday deals started at 12:01 a.m. PT Monday morning and will end at 12 a.m. PT Tuesday, but Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items as well.

Walmart: Cyber Monday deals started Sunday night, and Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items too.

Best Buy: Cyber Monday deals started Monday morning, and Black Friday pricing is still available on a variety of items as well.

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals by retailer

Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals by products

The best Cyber Monday deals by price

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals by retailer

The best Cyber Monday kitchen deals by products