Best Cyber Monday deals on wireless charging pads

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Maybe you recently picked up a new iPhone or Android smartphone with wireless charging capabilities but happened to notice that no wireless charging pad was included in the box. Fear not -- there are some good deals right now on wireless charging pads this holiday season, particularly for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are some of the best deals we've spotted on high-quality charging pads.

Amazon This 10W (for Android phones) and 7.5W (for iPhones) wireless charging stand is already a decent value at $16 (we use it here in the office). But until Dec. 1, the price will be $11.55. On the plus side, you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode. Only downside: It includes a USB-C cable but no power adapter. However, the one that came with your phone will work just fine.

Mophie Mophie's "Apple-optimized" charging pad retailed for over $50 when it first came out (I use it now). It's now down to $20 for a limited time. This is a 7.5W charger -- the maximum charging speed for iPhones. (Android phones are capable of charging at 10W.)

Belkin Belkin's wireless chargers can be fairly pricey, but they are high quality. This Boost Up 10W model normally retails for $40 but is on sale for $20 at Best Buy (black only).

Amazon This RavPower two-coil 7.5W/10W wireless charging stand features something called Hyper Air that RavPower says disperses heat 15% faster (yes, these chargers have a tendency to heat up). The charger lists for $50 but is on sale for a little more than $33. Like with the Anker charging stand, you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode.

Best Buy Normally $70, this Anker PowerWave model is $40 for a limited time. The Dual Pad's twin charging surfaces can charge two devices at once -- iPhones at up to 7.5W and Android models at up to 10W. That's a good price for a dual-pad charger.

Anker Anker sells a few different basic wireless charging pads that look similar. This model is the latest version (it's "upgraded" to fast-charging) and is only $10. It comes with a micro-USB cable but no AC adapter. In order to activate fast-charging (7.5W or 10W) you do need a compatible power adapter. Basic adapters tend to be 5W. With one of those adapters, you phone will still charge wirelessly, just not as fast.

Belkin I use this wireless charging pad everyday at work. When it first came out in 2018, it was $50. Now it's down to $25 (new). But if you're willing to get the "renewed" version from Amazon, it's only $10. That's a great deal for a nice charging pad. It only goes up to 7.5W, but that's all iPhone can do. Includes an AC adapter for faster charging.

Originally published earlier this week. Updated with new deals.