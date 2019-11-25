Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers and more during Macy's Black Friday sales

Macy's

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

With Black Friday quickly approaching, we are starting to gather our list of things we hope to see on sale at Macy's on Nov. 29. The process can be overwhelming for any consumer, but we're here to make it easier for you by navigating all the deals and rounding up the best kitchen and home items that should top your wish lists this holiday season.

While we can't guarantee these items will be on sale at Macy's during Black Friday, we're hoping to see them majorly discounted. Make sure to check out the Macy's site to see updates on deals and exclusives leading up to Black Friday, and check out some of our other Black Friday finds. While we wait for Friday, check out what we're keeping an eye on and hoping to purchase on Black Friday from Macy's, from an exclusive black stainless-steel Instant Pot to a Le Creuset French oven.

Macy's Elevate your coffee or tea game with these chic, double-layer glass mugs. The double layer keeps your drink hot while allowing the surface to remain cool to touch.

Macy's This Instant Pot, made exclusively for Macy's, is already 20% off, which makes us bet the price will be even lower on Black Friday. We love this model's sleek black stainless steel, which will lend itself nicely to any kitchen.

Macy's This minimalistic silver flatware set is sleek, sturdy and 70% off right now at Macy's. It includes a meat fork, pierced serving spoon, vegetable spoon and gravy ladle, as well as 12 of the following: dinner forks, dessert forks, dinner knives, soup spoons and teaspoons. So you're basically set for life.

Macy's If you're in the market for a coffee maker, you can't go wrong with an impressive model from Nespresso. This particular iteration comes complete with a milk frother, allowing you to brew normal coffee, espresso, cappuccinos, lattes and other drinks at home.

Macy's Prestige brand Le Creuset is rarely on sale, so you don't want to miss out. This 5.5-quart, round French oven is currently 30% off at Macy's, which makes us hope its price will decrease even more after Thanksgiving.