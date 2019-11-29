The best Black Friday deals on enameled cast iron: Le Creuset, Staub and more

Sur La Table

It's Black Friday and there are some fire-hot cast iron cookware deals happening. Enameled cast iron cookware is the height of form and function. I keep mine right on the stovetop -- it's that darn pretty -- but it also happens to be my favorite things in the kitchen for making a slow Sunday stew, braising meats in the oven or to simply saute greens with olive oil.

Right now, there are some very deep discounts and sales happening around some of our favorite cast iron Dutch ovens, cocottes and other cookware from some of our favorite legacy brands like Le Creuset, Staub and Lodge. There are also budget cast iron deals to be had, too, including Martha Stewart's collection at Macy's, with some Dutch ovens priced down to less than $35.

Find a good Dutch oven you love and it will deliver many happy returns for many years, trust. But most of these deals are fleeting so check out the best Black Friday deals on enameled cast iron below, and happy cooking.

Sur La Table One of Staub's most popular cocotte sizes, the 4-quart enameled cast iron pot is available in a few (but not all) colors at this price including black, red and blue. Amazon also has a price match on the same Staub 4-quart cocotte if you prefer buying there.

Sur La Table This iconic Dutch oven is built to last (and look good) and comes in five beautiful colors at this low Black Friday sale price.

Macy's Or perhaps it's an enameled cast iron skillet you're after. It doesn't get any better -- or better looking -- than this Le Creuset available in a fleet of great colors.

Food52 The limited-edition line includes two cocottes (4- and 7-quart), a two-in-one grill pan and cocotte, one "Perfect Pan" with a glass lid, a petite French oven stovetop rice cooker and a double-handle grill pan. Food52 has a rare free shipping deal going on at the moment.

Sur La Table Perfect for one-pot meals you can sear meats right on the stovetop than add liquids like broth and sauces to braise or slow cook over low heat all in the same vessel. All-Clad is widely loved for quality craftsmanship and this large 6.5-quart Dutch oven is a steal at $80.

Lodge Lodge has been making quality American cast iron from it's Pittsburgh headquarters since 1896 (!) so you know they've learned a thing or two about how to do it right. This handsome Dutch oven is down to just $40 at Walmart, and comes in red and blue.

Macy's You can bet if Martha puts her name on a Dutch oven, it's a quality build. This heavily discounted model comes in eight colors, and is available for delivery or order online pickup at your nearest Macy's.

Macy's Or in this festive print.

Amazon A great starter Dutch oven and a price that's hard to beat. This one comes in blue, green, red and white.