KitchenAid stand mixers are more than 45% off for Target's Black Friday sale

KitchenAid

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Like many other retailers this year, Target has released a preview of its upcoming Black Friday sales -- meaning you have plenty of time to figure out what exactly you'll be taking home. From AirPods to air fryers, there are deals on hundreds of products starting Nov. 28 at Target. Check out Target's Black Friday Sneak Peek to help you organize all of your gift-buying, and don't forget to splurge on yourself while you're at it. Many of these sale prices won't be reflected online until Black Friday hits, but be sure to add them to your online list for easy buying on the big day. We've rounded up the kitchen and home items that are at the top of our wish lists this holiday season, including must-have items from Keurig and KitchenAid.

Target This 28-piece storage container set (usually $30) from Rubbermaid is sure to come in handy when you're packing up all your Thanksgiving leftovers. The set -- which is microwave and dishwasher safe -- is built so that the lids snap together at the base (meaning you won't be wondering why none of your storage containers match!), and comes in sizes that will hold between 0.5-cups and 7 cups.

Target Make frozen drinks, juices, smoothies and more with this Ninja blender (originally $200). The tough blade blitzes ice to snow in a matter of seconds (so your smoothies will always be wonderfully creamy), and the additional cups come with lids so you can take your drink on the road.

Target Any of your caffeine-loving friends and family members will be thrilled to receive a Keurig single-serve coffee maker (usually $90) this holiday season. Serve up a fresh cup of coffee in minutes with this narrow, compact coffee machine, available in three colors.

Target Have a small office space or reside in a teeny dorm room, but desperately need a place to store your cans of LaCroix and pints of ice cream? Meet this stainless steel mini fridge (normally $220), complete with a freezer, a drawer for produce and a cubby for cans.