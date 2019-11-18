This Nespresso coffee machine is a steal during Sur La Table's Black Friday sale

Sur La Table

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

One of our favorite luxury kitchen and home retailers, Sur la Table is joining in on the holiday fun by releasing some pre-Black Friday deals online. If you've been eyeing a Nespresso coffee maker or you're simply in search of the perfect serving tray for Thanksgiving, look no further than Sur La Table's Black Friday early deals. We've rounded up a list of everything we're adding to our carts, but be sure to check out the website daily because new deals will be announced as Black Friday approaches.

Sur La Table Perfect for crafting your next charcuterie or cheese board, this round marble serving tray (normally $40) is sure to come in handy during Thanksgiving. Its thin circumference and light weight means you don't have to worry about shepherding something heavy to and from the kitchen. Pick up one for yourself or gift one to a holiday party host.

Sur La Table This Japanese knife brand is one of our favorites, so we can't help but splurge whenever they're on sale (this paring knife is originally $113). The knife's small, light size means you'll feel comfortable and in control when you're chopping garlic and peeling potatoes.

Sur La Table This Staub cocotte is just begging to be used all winter long. Available in 11 muted colors with enamel finishing, this traditional French cooking vessel is meant to be filled with soups, casseroles, stews, roasts and more. And normally priced between $407 and $443, the starting price of $100 (on select colors) is a real steal.

Sur La Table This professional waffle maker (usually $300) is wonderfully easy to use with six different browning settings, ensuring your waffles are cooked just the way you like 'em -- whether that's soft or crispy. Plus, you won't have to worry about undercooking or overcooking them; an alarm chimes once each waffle is ready.

Sur La Table We've had our eyes on this sleek coffee machine by Nespresso for a while, and now's the perfect time to grab one, thanks to this nearly 50% off discount (the coffee machine is normally $378). Make single-serve coffee, espresso, cappuccino and latte with Nespresso capsules, which will be ready in a matter of seconds. Plus, the attached milk frother whips up both cold and hot milk in under a minute.