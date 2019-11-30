Esto también se puede leer en español.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 at Target: Deals on Apple, Nikon gear and more

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is on the horizon, and the deals keep arriving at Target, with more on the way.

While Black Friday is over, the sales at Target are continuing throughout the weekend and Cyber Monday, with great deals on Apple's iPad 10.2 and Nikon's D3500 dSLR bundle, with even more rewards for Target RedCard and Target Circle holders. Target's Black Friday ad came out a while ago, so a number of its Black Friday deals have expired, but we expect plenty of new deals to arrive for Cyber Monday. And the giant red bull's-eye is still offering deep discounts on tech, going toe-to-toe with big deals from AmazonCostcoDell and Walmart.

We'll keep an eye on all of these and other deals to help you save through Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. And if you dared to brave the physical, brick-and-mortar stores, we have ideas for how to keep your stress level manageable. Visit our Holiday Survival Guide for tips on how to get through the shopping madness without too much strain on your emotional state and your pocketbook.

Black Friday 2019

Target deals available 

With deals coming, going and selling out, Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer an ever-changing landscape of savings. As such, we try to update often. Here's the best of what's happening at Target with the deals available right now.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB): $230

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

The latest iPad has a larger 10.2-inch screen and support for Apple Pencil (sold separately). It's a great deal for anyone with a 2017 (non-Pro) iPad or older. This $229.99 price is available at Target right now, but probably won't last the day. Read our iPad 10.2 review.

$230 at Target

Nikon D3500 bundle with lenses and bag: $400

You save $450
Nikon

Though CNET hasn't done a stand-alone review of the Nikon D3500, it's no secret that this is one of the best DSLR bodies for beginners that money can buy. And this bundle is awesome -- you get the camera and a pair of lenses for about $100 less than we can find anywhere else. The 18-55mm lens is a good wide angle-to-normal zoom and the 70-300mm gives you solid telephoto reach. The bundle also includes a bag, battery, charger and other accessories. 

$400 at Target

Target deals that expired but are likely to come back:

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $600 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $300
Samsung

CNET hasn't reviewed this 65-inch model, the UN65RU7100FXZA, but it's a solid performer that puts 65 inches of screen estate in your living room for well under a thousand dollars. It has all the essentials -- Ultra HD 4K video, HDR and Samsung's PurColor processor, which we've seen do a superb job at putting rich color on the screen in other models.

There's a saying in the tech business that "shipping is the best feature," and right now, this Samsung is one of just a few current TV deals at Target that's actually in stock and ready for pickup. But if you don't mind waiting, we'd also suggest you take a look at the TCL 65-inch Roku 4K HDR TV as well, which costs $400. That's $350 off the usual price.

$600 at Target

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB (2017 Model): $480 (Update: Sold out)

You save $300
Apple

What are you missing out on by not getting a 2019 iPad Pro? Not a lot -- in fact, if you don't mind using the first-generation Apple Pencil, you can get a superb iPad at a very steep discount. You can see exactly how this iPad is different than the newer 2018 and 2019 models in our detailed comparison. But take my word for it: this 2017 model is the better deal. Read our review of the 2017 iPad Pro 10.5-inch.

$480 at Target

Originally published earlier this month. Regularly updated to remove expired deals and add new ones.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
2:25
Apple