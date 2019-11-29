A 6-quart Instant Pot just dropped to $49 for Black Friday (plus more deals)

Instant Pot

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Sales on Instant Pot multicookers are always some of the most anticipated of Black Friday and Cyber Monday kitchen doorbusters. Why? Folks love Instant Pot for easy weeknight meals that taste like they took hours, thanks to a fast and consistent pressure cooking function. But Instant Pot is also a slow cooker, warmer (perfect for entertaining) steamer, rice cooker and more. Basically, it does everything except your taxes.

Instant Pot sales for the 2019 Black Friday frenzy are already happening -- as low as $49 -- so if you're breaking into the pressure cooker/multicooker game for the first time, or looking to upgrade your Instant Pot to a bigger, better model check out the best Instant Pot Black Friday deals happening now.

Read more: Instant Pot holiday meals make the season merrier | The best KitchenAid Black Friday deals on food processors, mixers and more

Amazon This smart model does all the things that make Instant Pot the cookware phenomenon it is, but this one is also compatible with Alexa and has mobile app to control your Instant Pot remotely. That means you can turn it on or off when needed and have dinner -- perfectly cooked -- the second you walk in the door.

Instant Pots are virtually foolproof, with easy programmable cooking settings and automatic shut-off. The 6-quart DUO is a perfect size -- and price, currently -- if you've been thinking about trying one. Use it in place of takeout on those no-motivation Mondays and it'll pay for itself in a few uses. Check out these Instant Pot attachments for healthy eating.

Walmart This popular air fryer from Instant actually does quite a bit more than that. With seven built-In smart programs, you can air fry, roast, broil, bake and even dehydrate. Extra oven space during the holidays? Yes, please.

And if you're interested in some of Instant Pot's competition, there are great deals happening with other great multicooker brands, too.