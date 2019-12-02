Cyber Monday 2019 smartwatch deals: Editor's Choice Fitbit Versa 2 dips to all-time low, $130

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

It is Cyber Monday and retailers are doubling down on an array of already-strong Fitbit and Apple Watch deals. The Fitbit Versa 2 -- which CNET awarded an Editor's Choice in October -- is down to its lowest price ever, $130. Meanwhile, we're starting to see deals on the Apple Watch evaporate, with prices on the discontinued Series 4 starting to creep upward.

Amazon's smart watch discounts remain strong overall. Most Fitbit models are still on sale. You can pick up the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS for cheap, with the 38mm model still starting at $355. And Amazon still has great prices on a range of Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers.

Read more: Apple Watch 3 vs. Fitbit Versa: Which smartwatch should you buy?

Best Buy continues to offer the best deals across Apple's Series 4 lineup with most models discounted by at least $100. And though the mega-discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 have now come and gone, B&H Photo still has a range of modest markdowns.

Read on to see our list of the top deals this Cyber Monday for every Fitbit and Apple Watch model.

Best Fitbit deals available now

Angela Lang/CNET We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's now on sale for $130 -- a $70 discount -- at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.

Fitbit This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now



Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now



Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $299 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $329 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $339 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 N/A $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.