Cyber Monday 2019 smartwatch deals: Editor's Choice Fitbit Versa 2 dips to all-time low, $130

It is Cyber Monday and retailers are doubling down on an array of already-strong Fitbit and Apple Watch deals. The Fitbit Versa 2 -- which CNET awarded an Editor's Choice in October -- is down to its lowest price ever, $130. Meanwhile, we're starting to see deals on the Apple Watch evaporate, with prices on the discontinued Series 4 starting to creep upward.
Amazon's smart watch discounts remain strong overall. Most Fitbit models are still on sale. You can pick up the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS for cheap, with the 38mm model still starting at $355. And Amazon still has great prices on a range of Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers.
Best Buy continues to offer the best deals across Apple's Series 4 lineup with most models discounted by at least $100. And though the mega-discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 have now come and gone, B&H Photo still has a range of modest markdowns.
Read on to see our list of the top deals this Cyber Monday for every Fitbit and Apple Watch model.
Best Fitbit deals available now
We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's now on sale for $130 -- a $70 discount -- at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.
The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize.
This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.
This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm): $189 at B&H Photo (currently back-ordered)
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm): $219 at B&H Photo (currently back-ordered)
Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm): $339 at Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $379 at Best Buy
Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm): $355 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm): $385 at Amazon (see sale price in cart)
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (40mm): $479 at B&H Photo
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS plus Cellular (44mm): $499 at Amazon
Apple Watch discounts, compared
|
|List price
|Best price (current)
|Best price (all-time)
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm)
|$199
|$189
|$129
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm)
|$229
|$219
|$159
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm)
|$299
|$299
|$199
|Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm)
|$329
|$329
|$234
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$299
|$299
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$339
|$329
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|N/A
|$349
|Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$379
|$379
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm)
|$399
|$355
|$355
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm)
|$429
|$385
|$385
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm)
|$499
|$479
|$454
|Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm)
|$529
|$499
|$485
The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.
Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.
