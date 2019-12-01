CNET también está disponible en español.

Cyber Monday 2019: Best deals on e-bikes, electric scooters and rideable tech

Wheel into holiday savings with these slick, street-ready electric and self-balancing rides.

Razor scooters are yesterday's news. The latest in personal transport is battery-powered e-bikes, electric scooters and other rideable tech. We've tested many different versions (and almost got killed in the process). Now that Black Friday is in the rear view mirror, here are the weekend and Cyber Monday deals that will get you out of your car and onto new rideable tech. 

Rad Power Bikes Radrunner: $1,199

You save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

We got to test ride this over the summer and really liked it. Not only is the Radrunner on sale but you can find most of the Rad Power Bikes on sale for $200 off and for returning customers 25% off on all accessories. The sale is good while supplies last, both online and at its Seattle-based stores. Read more about the Rad Power Bikes Radrunner.

See at Rad Power Bikes

Boosted Rev: $1,199

You save $400
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Boosted Rev packs a lot of power and accelerates faster than most scooters on the market. Not only that, but it's a smooth ride. Right now the Rev, along with all Boosted products, are 25% off while supplies last. Read more about the Boosted Rev.

See at Boosted

Swagtron EB5 Pro City & Campus Folding E-Bike: $424

You save $75
Sarah Tew/CNET

When we tested the Swagtron EB5, it proved to be a very practical bike, especially for those with limited storage space. For this full 15% off you need to add two codes at checkout. The code SHOP2019 will give you 10% off and GIVING-IS-SWAG will give you an additional 5% -- and Swagtron will donate 5% to the Toys for Tots charity drive. These codes should stack, but YMMV. Read more about the Swagtron EB5.

See at Swagtron

Mercane Widewheel 1,000W electric scooter: $899

You save $300
Sarah Tew

The Mercane Widewheel has the power, with two 500-watt motors, but it can also go the distance -- over 20 miles on a charge. This scooter, along with the company's Mantis, Wolf and Horizon models, are all on sale.

Fluid FreeRide has teamed up with Trees for the Future as part of a go-green initiative. For every deal sold they will plant 100 trees. 

See at Fluid FreeRide

Buy one Unagi E450, and get one 50% off

You save up to $495
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is one of the most beautiful scooters on the market, with a blend of looks, power and a 24-pound carbon-fiber body. 

When I reached out to inquire about any Black Friday deals, Unagi created one for CNET readers. Buy one Unagi E450 and get the other 50% off with the code CNETHOLIDAY at checkout. But you have to have two scooters in the cart.

See at Unagi Scooters

Levy Scooter: Free helmet or lock with purchase

You save $35
Levy

A scooter we have in-house but have yet to fully test is the Levy Electric scooter. From what we've seen so far we can definitely appreciate its removable battery that can be charged on or off the scooter, as well as its modest price of $499 and reasonable weight of 27 pounds. 

Add the Levy scooter to your cart along with either a lock or helmet and use the code cnetspecial for a $35 discount.

See at Levy

Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max: $649

You save $149
Amazon

Segway has quite a few sales going on across its entire lineup. The one we chose is its latest scooter, the Max, due to its long-lasting battery and clean design. Along with the Amazon link below, Segway also has a Black Friday deal at Costco on the ES3 model.

See at Amazon

Onewheel XR+ $1624

You save $175

Still one of my favorites, the Onewheel XR+ is on sale for Black Friday, buy it now and you can save $175. The Onewheel Pint is also on sale and is currently $75 off. You can also find some deals on bundles and accessories.

See at Onewheel

Juiced BIkes Camp Scramber

You Save $100
Juiced Bikes

There's a sale going on at Juiced Bikes website, if you enter the code MERRY100 you will receive $100 off. This code works on the entire Juiced Bikes lineup. 

See at Juiced Bikes
Originally published earlier this week. Updated with new deals.

