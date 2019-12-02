The best meat delivery deals for Cyber Monday

Porter Road

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

It's all about deals today, but they're not limited to gorgeous enameled cast iron and amazing Instant Pots. You're going to need something to cook in your fancy new kitchenware and -- as you might imagine -- all the great new meat delivery and butcher-by-mail companies are vying for your Cyber Monday and Black Friday dollars with amazing deals on meat boxes and meat subscriptions.

The timing is perfect, seeing as how we're rolling into the high season for hosting and gifting, and a deeply discounted box of quality steaks, roasts, ground meats or sausages is perfect for both. From old-guard companies like Omaha Steaks to new players on the scene like Butcher Box -- which has one of our favorite deals ever happening now (see more below) -- check out the best deals on meat and meat delivery for Cyber Monday.

See you at the table.

Read more: The best meat delivery and subscription services in 2019

Snake River Farms All weekend (Nov. 29 to Dec. 2) use the code CYBER4 to get 20% off on four select items, or use code CYBER8 to get 35% off on eight select products. About Snake River Farms:

Snake River Farms is not a subscription service but does offer exceptional dry-aged, USDA prime beef and American Wagyu (think Kobe), known for its marbling, tenderness and big flavor. Cows are sustainably and humanely raised in the Northwest. Snake River also offers heritage Kurobuta Berkshire pork -- a favorite among chefs.

Butcher Box New ButcherBox subscribers will receive a massive steak package including two filet mignons, two New York strips and four top sirloins for free in their first box (a $75 value). While not limited to Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is a limited-run deal and only while supplies last. Plus, you can cancel your subscription anytime. About ButcherBox:

A subscription service offering three main types of meat, with an emphasis on 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, pasture-raised beef, which is said to be healthier and more environmentally friendly. It also offers heritage breed pork from pigs, free-range, organic chicken that's humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. Quality and conscious meat is the big claim here.

Read more: The best sausages to order online for holiday hosting

Carnivore Club For Cyber Monday, take 20% off sitewide with the code CM20. About Carnivore Club:

One of the first subscription services to feature premium cured meats delivered to your home like French charcuterie, Italian salumi or South African biltong. No raw meats here, but lots of high-quality snacks for carnivores and makes for great holiday gifting.

Rastelli's The deal: Use exclusive code CNET30 and get $30 off your first purchase with Rastelli's. The deal is good through Jan. 1. About Rastelli's: What began as a one-room butcher shop in New Jersey in 1974 has flourished into a bit of an empire. You can order once from Rastelli's huge selection of meats and seafood or subscribe with the ability to cancel or customize at any time. Everything is antibiotic-free and sustainably raised. Meats are shipped frozen. Most of its products are individually portioned and packaged and shipped frozen, making it a breeze to store, prepare, cook and serve.

Porter Road From Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, use the code PORTER20 for $20 off any order of $100 or more, and PORTER50 for $50 off any order of $200 or more. Plus, there's free shipping on orders of $100 or more (after discount). About Porter Road:

Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers cuts of beef, pork, chicken and lamb. All the beef is pasture-raised with no hormones or antibiotics and Porter Road uses humane practices, giving the animals room to roam. The packaging is made from corn-based foam too, so you can use it as fuel for your grill (genius!). Most of the company's meat is shipped fresh, but depending on the cut, some will come frozen. You can order as much or as little as you want. Options include New York strip steaks, ribeyes and ground beef but also harder-to-find meats such as lamb T-bone. You can also choose from assorted box options, including all beef, pork and beef, that come every two, four or eight weeks and customize as you go.

Omaha Steaks On Cyber Monday (from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3), the entire Omaha Steaks website will be 50% (!) off. Plus, there will be free shipping on orders over $59 and free sweet treats included. About Omaha Steaks:

One of the OGs in meat delivery, Omaha Steaks has been in the business for as long as we can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though grain-fed is offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.