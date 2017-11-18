Best Black Friday deals for cord-cutters: Roku, Fire TV and more

Cutting the cable TV cord and shopping on or around Black Friday are two great ways to save money, and they go perfectly together.

Whether you're about to ditch cable TV or you never had it in the first place, chances are that you're watching a good portion of your TV via streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video, not to mention YouTube. And maybe you're in the market for a new device to serve up those streams.

As usual, retailers during Black Friday have a deal for you. Here's a selection of the best bargains we've found this year and where you can pick them up.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $48 ($22 off)

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Roku Streaming Stick Plus scored a CNET Editors' Choice for its winning combination of great 4K and HDR video, offering nearly every video streaming app under the sun and adding a new remote that controls your TV's power and volume -- in addition to offering voice search, too. And you can get it on Black Friday weekend at Walmart for $48, and at other select retailers for $50. That's about $20 off its normal price.

See Roku Streaming Stick Plus at Walmart | CNET review of the Roku Streaming Stick Plus

Roku Express for $22 ($8 off)

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you don't need 4K or the fancier remote, the Roku Express packs in all the basic Roku goodness you need at an incredibly low price. It will be even cheaper than usual at Walmart and Jet.com.

See Roku Express 2017 at Walmart | See Roku Express 2017 at Jet.com | CNET review of the Roku Express 2017

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $25 ($15 off)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Usually around $40, the Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa remote will sell for $25 at Amazon, Target and Best Buy. It's a great value for fans of Amazon Prime video and folks who are already all-in on Alexa voice control.

See Fire TV Stick at Amazon | See Fire TV Stick at Target | See Fire TV Stick at Best Buy | CNET review of the Fire TV Stick

Google Chromecast for $20 ($15 off)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's simple Chromecast streamer is already a good deal, making it a great Black Friday steal. Pick one up for as low as $20 at Walmart or Best Buy, or for $25 at Target.

See Chromecast at Walmart | See Chromecast at Best Buy | See Chromecast at Target | CNET review of the Chromecast

Google Chromecast Ultra for $54 ($16 off)

James Martin/CNET

We prefer using remotes with hard buttons. But if you like using your phone as a remote, Google's 4K Chromecast Ultra is a worthy option. It's marked down from $70 to $54 at Best Buy.

See Chromecast at Best Buy | CNET preview of the Chromecast Ultra

Prepay DirecTV Now $140, get a free Apple TV 4K (a $180 value)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Discounts are scarce on Apple's latest 4K streamer, but DirecTV Now has a pretty appealing offer for cord cutters. Sign up for four months of its live TV streaming service and get a 32GB Apple TV 4K, a $180 value, for free. If you select the lowest programming tier, the cost will be just $140. Here's how:

Click "Start your free trial now" here.

Create your account.

Select the "Live a Little" tab "w/ 60+ Live Channels."

Select "Skip for Now" on the add-ons page.

Select the Free 4K Apple TV and "Add to Plan."

Proceed to checkout.

The deal is available only to new subscribers, and you can cancel anytime after the initial four months. Just remember to set up your calendar reminder about the deadline. It's also worth mentioning that DirecTV Now doesn't stream in 4K. Yet.

Go to DirecTV Now's sign-up page | CNET review of Apple TV 4K | CNET review of DirecTV Now

Roku TVs from $135 to $400 (up to $200 off)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Our favorite streaming platform is also built in to a bunch of different TVs, delivering all the apps and simple convenience of Roku's streaming devices, without requiring a second remote or switching inputs. Roku TVs are also great for use with an over-the-air antenna to get TV for free, with the ability to pause live over-the-air TV and browse a program guide that suggests streaming shows.

Those features, along with inexpensive prices, make Roku TVs a favorite among cord cutters. If you've ditched cable and are looking for a new television, these Roku sets from our Black Friday TV deals list are worth a peek (see the gallery below for more info).

32-inch TCL Roku TV for $135 ($35 off) at Wal-Mart



49-inch Hitachi Roku TV for $300 ($80 off) at H-E-B



49-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for $350 ($10 off) at Target



50-inch Sharp 4K Roku TV for $180 ($120 off) at Best Buy



60-inch Hitachi 4K Roku TV for $400 ($200 off) at H-E-B



