The G6, announced recently at Mobile World Congress 2017, is LG's first water-resistant flagship. This comes at a time when many of its competitors already make high-end, splash-friendly phones, like Apple's iPhone 7 phones, Samsung's popular Galaxy S7 series and Sony's Xperia phones. With so many companies diving into this feature, water proofing may soon become an industry standard, and gone forever are the days that water-resistant coatings and seals were exclusive to bulky rugged phones.

Luke Westaway/CNET

Companies such as P21 and HzO are working on coatings that go way beyond the military spec for 30 minutes and three feet of water -- in fact, way back at MWC 2014, we saw a treated handset submerged for an hour and a half.

Until every phone is water-friendly, we're looking forward to the day we can all go to the beach, pool parties, rafting trips and water parks without fearing for our handsets (or triple-wrapping them in plastic baggies). In the meantime, here are five other splash-sustaining phones that have impressed us in addition to the new G6.

Editors' note: This post updates whenever swim-friendly phones surface. It was originally published August 6, 2013.



James Martin/CNET

Some may be bummed that the G6's waterproofing comes hand-in-hand with a non-removable battery. But LG hopes that its slight bump in capacity (to 3,300mAh) and wireless charging feature will offset any disadvantages. Plus, it has two rear cameras, Google Assistant and the ability to wirelessly charge even when its wet. Read the full hands-on.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Other than satisfying an IP67 rating (which means they can survive a 3-foot dunk -- or 1 meter -- underwater) the new iPhone 7s feature stereo speakers, iOS 10 and no headphone jack (much to some people's dismay). The devices also come in a new color: jet black. Read the full review.

James Martin/CNET

Initially, the Galaxy S7 Active ran into some rough waters when we tested its waterproof claims. But Samsung has said it has shored up its flaws and managed to fix the problem. Aside from this saga, the phone also has one of the longest life batteries for a handset as well as a durable construction. Read the full review.

Josh Miller/CNET

The Xperia XZ features a 23-megapixel camera, a Snapdragon 820 processor and a 5.2-inch full HD display. It's also the latest handset from Sony's X range that is water- and dustproof. Because it satisfies IP68 standards, you can splash around the pool with it, and leave it submerged in up to 5 feet (or about 1.5 meters) of water for 30 minutes. Read the full review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Motorola's family of midtier handsets is great for budget-conscious buyers looking for a reliable and well designed phone. This year's Moto G4 and G4 Plus are no exception, and in addition to featuring a 5.5-inch display and an eight-core processor, they're water resistant, too. The G4 Plus also has a beefed-up camera (16-megapixel compared with the G4's 13-megapixel) and a fingerprint reader. Read the full review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you're not feeling the Galaxy S7 Active's durable look, the sleeker S7 Edge and S7 may be what you're looking for. Though they're not as rough-and-tumble as the Active, they're both beautifully designed, and the S7 Edge has a display that curves down on its left and right edges. Plus, they still retain all that watery goodness so you'll have peace of mind if this ever happens to you. Read the full review.