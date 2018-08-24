Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Galaxy Note 9. Samsung's phone family alone gives you three excellent high-end choices to chew on, and that doesn't even account for other excellent Android phones and iPhones. So where to start?

I'd like to keep this very simple for you:

Galaxy S9 : Buy this one if you want to spend the least, if you prefer a smaller phone and if you don't plan to take portrait photos.



Galaxy Note 9 : It has the longest battery life and double the starting storage capacity of the other two. Its camera automatically adjusts to your scene, but otherwise uses the same lenses. The Note 9 also has an S Pen stylus and costs hundreds more.



Galaxy S9 Plus: Essentially the Note 9 with a slightly smaller battery, half the storage and no S Pen, but it has the same fast processor, about the same screen size and dual cameras. You can also expand your storage capacity using a microSD card. Its cost falls between the Note 9 and Galaxy S9.



By giving the Galaxy S9 one rear camera, the larger Galaxy S9 Plus two rear cameras, and the Galaxy Note 9 dual cameras plus a digital stylus, Samsung can justify three price tiers that match each phone's features. The model makes sense, and mirrors Apple's own structure with the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X.

If you're deciding between the S9 and S9 Plus, the Plus is objectively the "better" phone, and the one power users who don't want the Note 9 should get if they can't choose between the two. I like the larger battery and the ability to take a portrait shot when you want to -- you can't always predict when those moments come up.

Unfortunately, despite the addition of the second telephoto lens on the Plus, the main camera carries over the same weaknesses of the S9's promising dual-aperture lens: It tends to overexpose photos in low-light situations, and they're not as sharp, either, especially if you or your subject move.

That said, photo quality is open to interpretation, and this is a terrific resource for comparing top cameras.

There are other variations between the Note 9, S9 and S9 Plus in size, weight, battery life and RAM, but core features are the same, including the 12-megapixel dual-aperture camera that makes its industry debut with these Galaxy S9 phones.

However, don't buy any phone just yet. With the Google Pixel 3 and Apple's 2018 iPhones around the corner, it's prudent to wait. And if you can hold on to your phone for 7 more months, Samsung's expected to pull out all the stops with 2019's Galaxy S10 phones, which could include an in-screen fingerprint reader and other goodies befitting a 10th anniversary phone.

This review highlights the differences between the S9 Plus and S9. For all other features, including the 12-megapixel dual-aperture camera (not to be confused with the dual-camera setup you'll find on the S9 Plus), Snapdragon 845 processor and AR Emoji, see my full Galaxy S9 review. You can read my full Galaxy Not 9 review here.

What the Galaxy S9 Plus has over the Galaxy S9

Let's dive into the differences between the two phones.

Portrait mode

You could use the 12-megapixel telephoto lens to take photos, but 99 times out of 100 you're going to want it for portrait mode.

The same setup as on the Galaxy Note 9, the S9 Plus' portrait mode app is called Live Focus. You'll have slider control over your blur intensity and "skin tone," which used to be called "beauty mode" and airbrushes your features.

Samsung's portrait mode falls behind the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus in lighting extras. Those phones let you set the lighting tone from natural to dramatic. But what's unique about Samsung's portrait mode is that you can adjust the blur as an edit after taking the photo.

You can also swap between the depth-of-field portrait (the close up) and the unblurred, wide-angle version of the same shot. The shooting process may not be quite as theatrical as it is on the iPhone X, but I do like the practicality. And you can still apply over a dozen filters in the photo editor.